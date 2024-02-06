ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Increased volcanic activity in Greece’s famed tourist hotspot of Santorini has prompted the country’s civil protection minister to call a meeting with local and disaster response officials.

In an announcement late Wednesday, the Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Ministry said monitoring sensors had picked up “mild seismic-volcanic activity” in Santorini’s caldera. Similar volcanic activity had been recorded in the area in 2011, when it lasted for 14 months and ended without causing any issues.

Scientists monitoring the Hellenic Volcanic Arc, which stretches from the Peloponnese in southern Greece through the Cycladic islands, have noted an increase in activity in a central fault line in the northern part of Santorini’s caldera, the announcement said.

“According to the scientists, based on the currently available data there is no cause for particular concern,” it added.

The crescent-shaped island of Santorini is one of Greece’s most popular tourist destinations, drawing visitors from across the world for its whitewashed houses and blue-domed churches clinging to the cliff edge of the flooded caldera.