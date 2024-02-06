WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump, who overcame impeachments, criminal indictments and a pair of assassination attempts to win another term in the White House, will be sworn in Monday as the 47th U.S. president taking charge as Republicans claim unified control of Washington and set out to reshape the country’s institutions.

Trump’s swearing-in ceremony, moved indoors due to intense cold, will begin at noon ET. But festivities will start earlier when the incoming president arrives for service at St. John’s Episcopal Church.

Here's the latest:

‘We don’t have to stand out here on the lawn to show our support’

Pam Pollard, a former National Committeewoman from Oklahoma City, arrived in Washington nearly a week ago and said she was in line to sit in a reserved section at the inauguration before it was moved inside.

She agreed with the change because people could get so caught up in the moment that they might endanger themselves.

Pollard, 65, who was at the state convention and the Republican National Convention that formally nominated Trump to be the party’s candidate, suggested people break up into watch parties.

“We all believe God’s hand has been on this man to be elected,” she said. “We don’t have to stand out here on the lawn to show our support, our unity.”

German chancellor stresses the importance of trans-Atlantic relations

“Trans-Atlantic relations are of the utmost importance for Germany and for Europe,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told the Rheinische Post. “And NATO is the guarantor of our security. That is why we need stable relations with the USA.”

Scholz’s comments came hours before Trump’s inauguration.

The German chancellor also said that “as the European Union, we can also build on our own strength. As a community of more than 400 million Europeans, we have economic weight.”

He said he had already talked to Trump on the phone twice without elaborating when the calls took place.

Milley says he’s ‘deeply grateful’ for Biden’s pardon

Retired Gen. Mark Milley says President Joe Biden issuing a pardon to shield him from potential revenge by the incoming Trump administration means he won’t have to spend time avoiding “retribution for perceived slights.”

“I do not wish to spend whatever remaining time the Lord grants me fighting those who unjustly might seek retribution for perceived slights,” Milley said in a statement.

Milley is the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He called Trump a fascist and detailed Trump’s conduct around the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Milley said he was “deeply grateful for the President’s action.”

‘This is the tr

ip of a lifetime’

Vince Filippone, 71, and his wife, Diane, 68, came to the inauguration from their central Florida home — a gift from their sons, who joined them.

Filippone quipped he hadn’t worn a heavy coat in years as they braved the frigid temperatures.

They rode the Washington Metro subway into the district’s downtown area and joined the thousands of people who began lining up before sunrise to get into the viewing arena where Trump’s victory celebration was held Sunday.

Far beyond being disappointed, the cancer survivor said he was “past excited. This is the trip of a lifetime.”

Pardons for th

e Jan. 6 committee and Washington police officers

Biden pardoned members and staff of the Jan. 6 committee that investigated the attack, as well as the U.S. Capitol and D.C. Metropolitan police officers who testified before the committee about their experiences that day, overrun by an angry, violent mob of Trump supporters.

The committee spent 18 months investigating Trump and the violent insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. It was led by U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Republican Liz Cheney, who later pledged to vote for Democrat Kamala Harris and campaigned with her. The committee’s final report found that Donald Trump criminally engaged in a “multi-part conspiracy” to overturn the lawful results of the 2020 presidential election and failed to act to stop his supporters from attacking the Capitol.

Foreign leaders descend upon Washington for Inauguration Day

Trump may be breaking a tradition on Inauguration Day. No heads of state have previously made an official visit to the U.S. for the inauguration.

It’s not clear whether foreign leaders will attend the swearing-in ceremony or other events related such as inaugural balls.

Argentina’s President Javier Milei and Italy’s Premier Giorgia Meloni have spoken about being invited. The offices of Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa and Paraguayan President Santiago Peña have also said they were invited and were planning to attend. The Salvadoran ambassador to the U.S. said there had been an invitation to the country’s President Nayib Bukele, but he is not likely to attend.

Last month, Trump transition spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, had been invited. Jinping is unlikely to attend and it’s not clear whether he would send another official.

Moving day madness

The “transfer of families” is a frenetic Inauguration Day ritual of approximately five hours where the White House is turned over from the outgoing presidential family to the incoming one.

In that time, while the outgoing and incoming presidents are together for the inaugural ceremony — White House residence staff hustle to inventory belongings, pack and move out one family and prepare the residence for its new occupants.

The process wasn’t always so efficient, though.

After the disputed election of 1876, outgoing President Ulysses S. Grant suggested that his successor, Rutherford B. Hayes, take the oath of office two days early to prevent potential unrest.

Hayes did that but then took a second oath as scheduled. Grant, though, didn’t actually vacate the White House until after Haye’s second swearing-in.