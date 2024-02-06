WASHINGTON (AP) — Top Trump administration voices on Wednesday contradicted some of the comments the president made a day earlier about the U.S. taking long-term control of war-shattered Gaza, the possibility of sending in American troops and the area’s residents being permanently resettled.

President Donald Trump 's remarks Tuesday set off alarm in Arab countries and even among some of his Republican allies before Secretary of State Marco Rubio and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt tried to walk them back.

Here's a look at what Trump, Rubio and Leavitt said, and the key areas in which they disagree:

On refugee resettlement outside of Gaza

Trump: “I hope we can do something where they wouldn’t want to go back."

“If we can get a beautiful area to resettle people, permanently, in nice homes where they can be happy and not be shot and not be killed and not be knifed to death like what’s happening in Gaza.”

Rubio: “In the interim, obviously, people are going to have to live somewhere while you’re rebuilding it. It is akin to a natural disaster. What he very generously has offered is the ability of the United States to go in and help with debris removal, help with munitions removal, help with reconstruction — the rebuilding of homes and businesses and things of this nature, so that then people can move back in.”

Leavitt: “The president has made it clear that they need to be temporarily relocated out of Gaza.”