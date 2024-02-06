All sections
WorldFebruary 6, 2025

In their own words: What Trump said about Gaza and how top administration officials contradicted him

WILL WEISSERT, Associated Press
President Donald Trump speaks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump speaks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)ASSOCIATED PRESS
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio gives a joint news conference with Guatemalan President Bernardo Arevalo at the National Palace in Guatemala City, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool)
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio gives a joint news conference with Guatemalan President Bernardo Arevalo at the National Palace in Guatemala City, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool)ASSOCIATED PRESS
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a briefing at the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a briefing at the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top Trump administration voices on Wednesday contradicted some of the comments the president made a day earlier about the U.S. taking long-term control of war-shattered Gaza, the possibility of sending in American troops and the area’s residents being permanently resettled.

President Donald Trump 's remarks Tuesday set off alarm in Arab countries and even among some of his Republican allies before Secretary of State Marco Rubio and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt tried to walk them back.

Here's a look at what Trump, Rubio and Leavitt said, and the key areas in which they disagree:

On refugee resettlement outside of Gaza

Trump: “I hope we can do something where they wouldn’t want to go back."

“If we can get a beautiful area to resettle people, permanently, in nice homes where they can be happy and not be shot and not be killed and not be knifed to death like what’s happening in Gaza.”

Rubio: “In the interim, obviously, people are going to have to live somewhere while you’re rebuilding it. It is akin to a natural disaster. What he very generously has offered is the ability of the United States to go in and help with debris removal, help with munitions removal, help with reconstruction — the rebuilding of homes and businesses and things of this nature, so that then people can move back in.”

Leavitt: “The president has made it clear that they need to be temporarily relocated out of Gaza.”

On sending US troops to Gaza

Trump: “We will do what is necessary. If it’s necessary, we’ll do that."

Leavitt: “The president has not committed to putting boots on the ground in Gaza."

Rubio: “It was not meant as a hostile move. It was meant as, I think, a very generous move, the offer to rebuild and to be in charge of the rebuilding.”

On the US taking long-term control and overseeing reconstruction of Gaza

Trump: “I do see a long-term ownership position, and I see it bringing great stability to that part of the Middle East, and maybe the entire Middle East.”

"We’re going to take over that piece and we’re going to develop it, create thousands and thousands of jobs. And it will be something that the entire Middle East can be very proud of.”

“We have an opportunity to do something that could be phenomenal. And I don’t want to be cute. I don’t want to be a wise guy. But the Riviera of the Middle East.”

“This could be so magnificent. But more importantly than that is the people that have been absolutely destroyed that live there now can live in peace in a much better situation because they are living in hell. And those people will now be able to live in peace. We’ll make sure that it’s done world class.”

Rubio: “What President Trump announced yesterday is the offer, the willingness, of the United States to become responsible for the reconstruction of that area.”

Leavitt: "It’s been made very clear to the president that the United States needs to be involved in this rebuilding effort to ensure stability in the region for all people. It does not mean American taxpayers will be funding this effort. It means Donald Trump, who is the best dealmaker on the planet, is going to strike a deal with our partners in the region.”

