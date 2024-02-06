Around the globe, Associated Press photographers in 2024 documented what scientists on Friday said was the hottest year on record, the latest in a long string of heat milestones that have been shattered in recent years as the burning of gas, coal and oil accelerate global warming.

While temperature records are calculated and talked about as numbers, they are felt by people and other living things. From pilgrims on the Hajj in Saudi Arabia shielding themselves from relentless sun to campers in Ohio trying to get relief from a small fan, photojournalists around the world captured how daily life is changing.

Here 11 photographers around the world, each selecting a photo they shot last year, share what they believe that image conveyed about how the Earth is changing.

___

“I think this photograph of Margarita Salazar represents families with scarce resources, forgotten by authorities and even by society. These people, part of the working class, must confront climate change with very few tools.”

Félix Márquez – Mexico City

“For me, this photo is a visual representation of man’s feeble attempt to protect himself against nature. We have come so far from the early days of man, where shelter against the elements was essential for our survival. And yet, here we are in 2024, still struggling with the same dilemma, except that this time we ourselves are responsible for the situation we find ourselves in.”

Rafiq Maqbool – Saudi Arabia

“Uruguay has always been relatively hot, but what is striking in recent years is that it is not really cold in winter. I chose this photo because it combines the heat and a favorite place for Montevideo residents, La Rambla by the sea.”

Matilde Campodónico – Uruguay

“The heat on this day at the U.S. Open reached around 100 Fahrenheit (37.7 Celsius) and it was a struggle for both players and spectators to deal with. The players had to cope with keeping cool and hydrated as well as concentrating on their game. I chose this picture because it makes it quite clear that players were having to use ice wraps and bags to bring their body heat down between games. It's unusual to see this.”

Kirsty Wigglesworth – New York

“Climate change has affected everyone, from farmers in the rural areas to people in cities. I chose this image because it tells a whole story of the heat, both human emotions and a suffering patient.”

Fareed Khan – Pakistan