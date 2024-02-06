All sections
WorldJanuary 10, 2025

In their own words: AP photographers explain how selected images capture warming world

Around the globe, Associated Press photographers in 2024 documented what scientists on Friday said was the hottest year on record, the latest in a long string of heat milestones that have been shattered in recent years as the burning of gas, coal and oil accelerate global warming.

The Associated Press, Associated Press
Margarita Salazar, 82, wipes the sweat off with a tissue inside her home amid hot weather in Veracruz, Mexico, June 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)
Margarita Salazar, 82, wipes the sweat off with a tissue inside her home amid hot weather in Veracruz, Mexico, June 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pilgrims use umbrellas to shield themselves from the sun as they gather outside Nimrah Mosque to offer noon prayers in Arafat, during the annual Hajj, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, June 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Pilgrims use umbrellas to shield themselves from the sun as they gather outside Nimrah Mosque to offer noon prayers in Arafat, during the annual Hajj, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, June 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A woman drinks mate at the seaside in downtown Montevideo, Uruguay, Jan. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)
A woman drinks mate at the seaside in downtown Montevideo, Uruguay, Jan. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Marta Kostyuk, of Ukraine, cools off with some ice between games against Harriet Dart, of Britain, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Aug. 28, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Marta Kostyuk, of Ukraine, cools off with some ice between games against Harriet Dart, of Britain, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Aug. 28, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A patient suffering from heatstroke receives treatment at a hospital in Karachi, Pakistan, June 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)
A patient suffering from heatstroke receives treatment at a hospital in Karachi, Pakistan, June 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People walk through a part of the Amazon River that shows signs of drought, in Santa Sofia, on the outskirts of Leticia, Colombia, Oct. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)
People walk through a part of the Amazon River that shows signs of drought, in Santa Sofia, on the outskirts of Leticia, Colombia, Oct. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A spectator walks through water mist sprayers on her way to the Eiffel Tower Stadium to watch a beach volleyball match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, July 28, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
A spectator walks through water mist sprayers on her way to the Eiffel Tower Stadium to watch a beach volleyball match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, July 28, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mirabelle Demske, second from left, uses a portable electric fan to cool off her friends Faith Hamzy, center, and Annie Sayre, second from right, June 20, 2024, at YMCA Camp Kern in Oregonia, Ohio. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
Mirabelle Demske, second from left, uses a portable electric fan to cool off her friends Faith Hamzy, center, and Annie Sayre, second from right, June 20, 2024, at YMCA Camp Kern in Oregonia, Ohio. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A public health worker fumigates as part of a campaign against dengue-promoting mosquitoes, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, April 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
A public health worker fumigates as part of a campaign against dengue-promoting mosquitoes, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, April 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A fighting cock shakes off water from his head after his owner gave him a bath to cool him down during a hot morning in Quezon city, Philippines on April 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
A fighting cock shakes off water from his head after his owner gave him a bath to cool him down during a hot morning in Quezon city, Philippines on April 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Firefighters monitor the Franklin Fire approaching Pepperdine University in Malibu, Calif., Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Firefighters monitor the Franklin Fire approaching Pepperdine University in Malibu, Calif., Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)ASSOCIATED PRESS

While temperature records are calculated and talked about as numbers, they are felt by people and other living things. From pilgrims on the Hajj in Saudi Arabia shielding themselves from relentless sun to campers in Ohio trying to get relief from a small fan, photojournalists around the world captured how daily life is changing.

Here 11 photographers around the world, each selecting a photo they shot last year, share what they believe that image conveyed about how the Earth is changing.

___

“I think this photograph of Margarita Salazar represents families with scarce resources, forgotten by authorities and even by society. These people, part of the working class, must confront climate change with very few tools.”

Félix Márquez – Mexico City

“For me, this photo is a visual representation of man’s feeble attempt to protect himself against nature. We have come so far from the early days of man, where shelter against the elements was essential for our survival. And yet, here we are in 2024, still struggling with the same dilemma, except that this time we ourselves are responsible for the situation we find ourselves in.”

Rafiq Maqbool – Saudi Arabia

“Uruguay has always been relatively hot, but what is striking in recent years is that it is not really cold in winter. I chose this photo because it combines the heat and a favorite place for Montevideo residents, La Rambla by the sea.”

Matilde Campodónico – Uruguay

“The heat on this day at the U.S. Open reached around 100 Fahrenheit (37.7 Celsius) and it was a struggle for both players and spectators to deal with. The players had to cope with keeping cool and hydrated as well as concentrating on their game. I chose this picture because it makes it quite clear that players were having to use ice wraps and bags to bring their body heat down between games. It's unusual to see this.”

Kirsty Wigglesworth – New York

“Climate change has affected everyone, from farmers in the rural areas to people in cities. I chose this image because it tells a whole story of the heat, both human emotions and a suffering patient.”

Fareed Khan – Pakistan

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“The heat bleeds out the life of one of the most important rivers in the world, the Amazon River. I chose this photo because it illustrates the veins of a dry, drained Earth, something that is losing life and the relationship of people who adapt to their new reality.”

Ivan Valencia – Colombia

“The heat I had feared arrived on Day 3 of the Summer Olympics in Paris. I remember making the painful mistake of sitting on a blisteringly hot plastic bench at courtside. It was the only reminder I needed that my job that day was to focus less on sports action and more on how the sweltering players and spectators were coping.”

Robert F. Bukaty – Paris

“Right before I saw this moment, one of the girls took out her little battery-powered fan and immediately her two friends got closer to feel the cool breeze. I’m always drawn to moments and this image just said summer camp to me. It’s an image about friendship, being outside in the summer and finding a way to adapt to the environment around you.”

Joshua A. Bickel – Ohio

“In Argentina, worrying about dengue fever wasn’t the norm. In 2024, there was an increase in cases. Everyone wanted to buy repellents, which caused a shortage.”

Natacha Pisarenko – Argentina

“I chose this photo because it shows that humans are not the only ones affected by the heat. Animals have sensitive skin and can be harshly impacted when there are steep changes in temperature.”

Aaron Favila – Philippines

“I chose this photo because it’s surprising to see Christmas lights with a raging wildfire in the same frame. The lights feel peaceful and familiar, but the fire shows how unpredictable things have become. This picture helps tell the story of how much the seasons are changing in Southern California.”

Jae C. Hong – California

___

The Associated Press’ climate and environmental coverage receives financial support from multiple private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP’s standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

