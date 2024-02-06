All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldJanuary 8, 2025

In his first 2025 catechism lesson, Pope says anyone who exploits or abuses a child answers to God

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis on Wednesday denounced the “scourge” of child labor and other abuses suffered by children, saying anyone who harms or exploits a child will have to answer to God.

AP News, Associated Press
Pope Francis attends his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall, at the Vatican, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Pope Francis attends his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall, at the Vatican, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall, at the Vatican, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall, at the Vatican, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)ASSOCIATED PRESS

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis on Wednesday denounced the “scourge” of child labor and other abuses suffered by children, saying anyone who harms or exploits a child will have to answer to God.

Francis dedicated his first catechism lesson of 2025 to the plight of children, telling his weekly general audience that the faithful cannot remain indifferent to the problem of child labor.

“Children occupy a privileged place in God’s heart, and whoever harms them will be accountable to him,” he said.

Francis has frequently decried child labor, especially during his foreign trips. During his 2023 visit to Congo, he denounced how foreign powers and mining interests used children to extract Congo’s precious natural resources, saying they were plundering the continent for the “poison of their own greed.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“Let us think how many children are dying because of hunger, catastrophes, diseases and wars,” he said on Wednesday. “We must firmly prevent and condemn any abuse that minors may suffer.”

Francis didn’t refer explicitly to the sexual abuse of children by priests, a scandal that has convulsed the Catholic Church for decades.

The 88-year-old pope sounded congested throughout the audience and skipped about half his prepared text. However, he seemed entertained by a performance by an African-themed circus troupe, CircAfrica. The group, which has been performing in Rome, brought acrobats, robot-operated puppet elephants, jugglers and dancers on rollerskates to perform for the pope in the Vatican auditorium.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Advertisement
Related
WorldJan. 8
CNN defamation trial comes at a rough time for legacy media ...
WorldJan. 8
Jimmy Carter's woodworking, painting and poetry reveal an in...
WorldJan. 8
Hostages in Gaza endure another winter as their families ple...
WorldJan. 8
Jimmy Carter continues to lie in state at Capitol Rotunda ah...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
California governor says Pacific Palisades wildfire has destroyed many structures as winds kick up
WorldJan. 8
California governor says Pacific Palisades wildfire has destroyed many structures as winds kick up
Stock market today: Asian shares slip after Wall St slumps despite strong US economic data
WorldJan. 8
Stock market today: Asian shares slip after Wall St slumps despite strong US economic data
Tents arrive for survivors of earthquake in high-altitude, wintry Tibet that killed 126
WorldJan. 8
Tents arrive for survivors of earthquake in high-altitude, wintry Tibet that killed 126
Jimmy Carter eulogized by Kamala Harris and others as 39th president returns to Washington
WorldJan. 8
Jimmy Carter eulogized by Kamala Harris and others as 39th president returns to Washington
Elk on a shelf: Colorado wildlife officials rescue elk tangled in rope on ice climbing route
WorldJan. 8
Elk on a shelf: Colorado wildlife officials rescue elk tangled in rope on ice climbing route
US Justice Department accuses six major landlords of scheming to keep rents high
WorldJan. 7
US Justice Department accuses six major landlords of scheming to keep rents high
PHOTO COLLECTION: California Wildfires
WorldJan. 7
PHOTO COLLECTION: California Wildfires
See photos of fire, smoke and flight as wildfires race across Southern California
WorldJan. 7
See photos of fire, smoke and flight as wildfires race across Southern California
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy