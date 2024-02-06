ROME (AP) — Pope Francis on Wednesday denounced the “scourge” of child labor and other abuses suffered by children, saying anyone who harms or exploits a child will have to answer to God.

Francis dedicated his first catechism lesson of 2025 to the plight of children, telling his weekly general audience that the faithful cannot remain indifferent to the problem of child labor.

“Children occupy a privileged place in God’s heart, and whoever harms them will be accountable to him,” he said.

Francis has frequently decried child labor, especially during his foreign trips. During his 2023 visit to Congo, he denounced how foreign powers and mining interests used children to extract Congo’s precious natural resources, saying they were plundering the continent for the “poison of their own greed.”