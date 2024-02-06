WASHINGTON (AP) — A familiar scene has played out over and over in the U.S. House: Republicans, unable to approve federal funding legislation on their own, edge toward a risky government shutdown, until Democrats swoop in with the votes needed to prevent catastrophic disruptions.

Until now.

House Speaker Mike Johnson has accomplished the seemingly unexpected, keeping his GOP majority in line to pass a bill to keep the government running, convincing even the most staunch conservatives from the Freedom Caucus to come on board.

It wasn’t just President Donald Trump’s public badgering of the lawmakers and threats of political retribution against Republicans who refused to fall in line, although his sharp warnings resonated, preventing wide dissent.

What also won over rank-and-file Republicans was what Trump is already doing through the chainsaw-wielding billionaire Elon Musk — slashing the size of federal government and firing thousands of workers through the Department of Government Efficiency — and the White House’s promise to do more.

“In DOGE we trust,” said Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif., a longtime deficit hawk who was among those voting yes.

The result is a newly emboldened House GOP majority that, for the first time in years, is able to capture and utilize the vast power of sticking together, rather than disassembling into chaotic rounds of public infighting.

And it’s leaving the Democrats, in the minority in the House and Senate, shifting rapidly to respond.

The story the Democrats have leveraged to their advantage for years — that Republicans simply can’t govern — may no longer be as true as it once was.

In fact, the Republicans who control Congress and the White House are governing at lightning speed — over the dismantling of the very government itself.

As if on cue, as the House was acting Tuesday, the Department of Education axed some 1,300 employees, about half its staff, on its way to unwinding the agency.

“The DOGE efforts and the other things that are happening in the administration are very important for the American people,” Johnson said in a victory lap, “because ultimately what we’re going to be able to do is downsize the size and scope of the federal government.”

The bill now heads to the Senate, where Republicans have a 53-47 majority and Democrats are almost powerless to stop the head-spinning series of events.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer faces politically difficult options — either provide the Democratic votes needed to advance the bill to the 60-vote threshold needed, or vote to block it, allowing a federal shutdown after midnight Friday.

Lacking leverage to shape the funding package, the Democrats are left to warn what Trump and Musk will do next.

"This is not what the American people want," Schumer said Wednesday.

Trump is pushing the GOP-led Congress to next pass what he calls a “big beautiful bill” with some $4.5 trillion in tax cuts and $2 trillion in spending reductions, including some $880 billion to Medicaid the health care program used by some 80 millions Americans and another $220 billion to agriculture programs, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or food stamps, to hungry adults and kids.