All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldNovember 22, 2024

In Bali, young girls dance in a traditional Hindu festival threatened by changing times

BALI, Indonesia (AP) — Ketut Nita Wahyuni lifts her folded hands prayerfully to her forehead as a priest leads the temple gathering. The 11-year-old is preparing to perform the Rejang Dewa, a sacred Balinese dance.

FIRDIA LISNAWATI, Associated Press
Ketut Nita Wahyuni, 11, prays as she perform a Hindu ritual at Geriana Kauh village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)
Ketut Nita Wahyuni, 11, prays as she perform a Hindu ritual at Geriana Kauh village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kadek Krisni, left, walks with her daughter Ketut Nita Wahyuni, 11, to participate in a Hindu ceremony at Geriana Kauh village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)
Kadek Krisni, left, walks with her daughter Ketut Nita Wahyuni, 11, to participate in a Hindu ceremony at Geriana Kauh village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kadek Krisni fixes an incense stick on the headgear of her daughter Ketut Nita Wahyuni, 11, before a Hindu ritual at Geriana Kauh village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)
Kadek Krisni fixes an incense stick on the headgear of her daughter Ketut Nita Wahyuni, 11, before a Hindu ritual at Geriana Kauh village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ketut Nita Wahyuni, 11, centre, performs the Rehang Dewa, a sacred Balinese dance, at Geriana Kauh village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)
Ketut Nita Wahyuni, 11, centre, performs the Rehang Dewa, a sacred Balinese dance, at Geriana Kauh village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ketut Nita Wahyuni, 11, performs the Rehang Dewa, a sacred Balinese dance, at Geriana Kauh village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)
Ketut Nita Wahyuni, 11, performs the Rehang Dewa, a sacred Balinese dance, at Geriana Kauh village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kadek Krisni picks flower to prepare a headgear for her daughter for a Hindu ceremony at Geriana Kauh village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)
Kadek Krisni picks flower to prepare a headgear for her daughter for a Hindu ceremony at Geriana Kauh village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kadek Krisni prepares a headgear for her daughter to participate in Rejang Pucuk at Geriana Kauh village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)
Kadek Krisni prepares a headgear for her daughter to participate in Rejang Pucuk at Geriana Kauh village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ketut Nita Wahyuni, 11, prepares for school at her home in Geriana Kauh village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)
Ketut Nita Wahyuni, 11, prepares for school at her home in Geriana Kauh village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ketut Nita Wahyuni, second right, sits in her classroom in Geriana Kauh village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)
Ketut Nita Wahyuni, second right, sits in her classroom in Geriana Kauh village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kadek Krisni, left, tries on a headgear for size on her daughter Kadek Nita Wahyuni in preparation for a Hindu ritual at Geriana Kauh village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)
Kadek Krisni, left, tries on a headgear for size on her daughter Kadek Nita Wahyuni in preparation for a Hindu ritual at Geriana Kauh village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nyoman Subrata, traditional chief of Geriana Kauh village, carries a rooster used in rituals for Ngusaba Goreng festival at Geriana Kauh village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)
Nyoman Subrata, traditional chief of Geriana Kauh village, carries a rooster used in rituals for Ngusaba Goreng festival at Geriana Kauh village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ketut Sari gives an offering during Ngusaba Goreng, a thanksgiving festival for a rich harvest, at Geriana Kauh village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)
Ketut Sari gives an offering during Ngusaba Goreng, a thanksgiving festival for a rich harvest, at Geriana Kauh village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Intan Wahyuni applies makeup for her younger sister Ketut Nita Wahyuni, 11, before participating in Rejang Pucuk Hindu rituals at Geriana Kauh village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)
Intan Wahyuni applies makeup for her younger sister Ketut Nita Wahyuni, 11, before participating in Rejang Pucuk Hindu rituals at Geriana Kauh village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ketut Nita Wahyuni, 11, looks at her phone with her father Nyoman Subrata sitting beside her, as mother Kadek Krisni, right, and sister Intan Wahyuni, in blue, dresses up her cousin Rina Lestianti before the Rejang Pucuk Hindu rituals at Geriana Kauh village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)
Ketut Nita Wahyuni, 11, looks at her phone with her father Nyoman Subrata sitting beside her, as mother Kadek Krisni, right, and sister Intan Wahyuni, in blue, dresses up her cousin Rina Lestianti before the Rejang Pucuk Hindu rituals at Geriana Kauh village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ketut Nita Wahyuni is dressed up to participate in Rejang Pucuk Hindu ritual ceremony at Geriana Kauh village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)
Ketut Nita Wahyuni is dressed up to participate in Rejang Pucuk Hindu ritual ceremony at Geriana Kauh village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ketut Nita Wahyuni is dressed up to participate in Rejang Pucuk Hindu ritual ceremony at Geriana Kauh village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)
Ketut Nita Wahyuni is dressed up to participate in Rejang Pucuk Hindu ritual ceremony at Geriana Kauh village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ketut Nita Wahyuni, second left, stands with her friends as they participate in Rejang Pucuk in at Geriana Kauh village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)
Ketut Nita Wahyuni, second left, stands with her friends as they participate in Rejang Pucuk in at Geriana Kauh village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ketut Nita Wahyuni, left, participates in Rejang Pucuk at Geriana Kauh village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)
Ketut Nita Wahyuni, left, participates in Rejang Pucuk at Geriana Kauh village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Hindu priest in trance points keris, traditional dagger, on his chest during a Hindu ceremony at Geriana Kauh village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)
A Hindu priest in trance points keris, traditional dagger, on his chest during a Hindu ceremony at Geriana Kauh village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nyoman Subrata, traditional chief of Geriana Kauh village, thanks villagers for participating in Ngusaba Goreng at Geriana Kauh village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)
Nyoman Subrata, traditional chief of Geriana Kauh village, thanks villagers for participating in Ngusaba Goreng at Geriana Kauh village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)ASSOCIATED PRESS

BALI, Indonesia (AP) — Ketut Nita Wahyuni lifts her folded hands prayerfully to her forehead as a priest leads the temple gathering. The 11-year-old is preparing to perform the Rejang Dewa, a sacred Balinese dance.

The rituals are part of the two-week-long Ngusaba Goreng, a thanksgiving festival for a rich harvest. “Ngusaba” means gathering of the gods and goddesses.

There are various forms of rejang performed during different occasions and rituals in Bali. Wahyuni and her friends have an important role during the festival. Rejang Dewa and Rejang Pucuk, performed on two separate days, are reserved only for girls who have not yet attained puberty.

“Being a rejang started when she lost her tooth until pre-puberty. We believe they are still pure to present dance to God during this time,” her father Nyoman Subrata says.

As traditional chief of Geriana Kauh village, Subrata says he is proud to see his daughter participating in this ritual. Subrata is committed to the responsibilities of maintaining religious traditions that have passed down through generations.

Balinese Hinduism brings together Hindu philosophy and local animist traditions with some Buddhist influence. It is a way of life, building a connection between the people, their heritage, and the divine.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

A day later, Wahyuni’s mother Kadek Krisni has picked fresh flowers from their garden and prepared an elaborate headdress while her daughter was in school. Today is Rejang Pucuk day, one of the most sacred forms of Rejang. It was routine as usual in the morning. The latter half of the day will be spent in the temple. This is life in Bali.

Krisni says she participated in the same rituals as a child and is “happy there there is someone in the family continuing the ritual.”

There is apparent pride even in someone as young as Wahyuni in offering her service to the temple. Her friends are also part of the group and there is excitement as they share their experiences.

“I also learn how to apply makeup,” she says with a smile.

But despite the strong roots, there is also a fear for these traditions' place in the future. Subrata expresses concern that the younger generation is opting to leave the village for the city or overseas in search of work. He stresses the importance of being pragmatic and finding ways to maintain the Balinese traditional heritage without it being an impediment to the economic growth of the people.

“It is natural when they grow up and make their own choices, but I hope they don’t forget the place where they were born and their cultural traditions," he says.

Advertisement
Related
WorldNov. 22
Iran's vast collection of Western art, much long hidden, re-...
WorldNov. 22
India's Adani Group shares show some recovery despite uncert...
WorldNov. 22
Australia rejects Elon Musk's claim that it plans to control...
WorldNov. 22
South Korea finds Russia supplied anti-air missiles to North...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Laotian police detain several people in investigation of tourist deaths in tainted alcohol incident
WorldNov. 22
Laotian police detain several people in investigation of tourist deaths in tainted alcohol incident
Emperor penguin released at sea 20 days after waddling onto Australian beach
WorldNov. 22
Emperor penguin released at sea 20 days after waddling onto Australian beach
Nick Chubb plows through heavy snow for 2-yard TD, giving Browns 24-19 win over Steelers
WorldNov. 22
Nick Chubb plows through heavy snow for 2-yard TD, giving Browns 24-19 win over Steelers
Countries at UN climate summit under pressure with no finance deal entering final day
WorldNov. 22
Countries at UN climate summit under pressure with no finance deal entering final day
In a board game, climate experts work to save the world, which diplomats at COP29 try in real life
WorldNov. 22
In a board game, climate experts work to save the world, which diplomats at COP29 try in real life
Many in Gaza are eating just once a day, as hunger spreads amid aid issues
WorldNov. 22
Many in Gaza are eating just once a day, as hunger spreads amid aid issues
A growing number of Oregon cities vote to ban psychedelic mushroom compound psilocybin
WorldNov. 22
A growing number of Oregon cities vote to ban psychedelic mushroom compound psilocybin
Brazilian police indict Bolsonaro for alleged attempted coup, threatening his political career
WorldNov. 22
Brazilian police indict Bolsonaro for alleged attempted coup, threatening his political career
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy