PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — The day Mstyslav Chernov won the BAFTA for his documentary “20 Days in Mariupol” was the day he learned two soldiers he knew had been killed in combat. They were primary subjects of his new film “2000 Meters to Andriivka,” a harrowing portrait of modern warfare that puts audiences on the frontlines of the 2023 Ukrainian counteroffensive.

“The film changed along the way,” Chernov, a videojournalist with The Associated Press, said last week after its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. “From a story of the success of that operation it became a story of loss, of memory, of the price that soldiers pay for every single inch of the land. And that’s where the name came from.”

Coming back to Park City, Utah, with a new film has been a sobering, full circle moment for Chernov. It's the place where he first showcased “20 Days in Mariupol" two years ago. Although he received the highest honors a journalist and a filmmaker can get for his work, a Pulitzer Prize and an Oscar included, it’s for reportage on a war in his home country that won’t end and that he can’t stop covering.

The AP spoke to Chernov about “2000 Meters to Andriivka,” a co-production between the AP and PBS Frontline, the cognitive dissonance of whiplashing between a movie release and the frontlines as well as his responsibility to Ukraine. Remarks have been edited for clarity and brevity.

AP: Two years ago at Sundance, you were eager to go back to Ukraine. Was this already on your mind that you wanted to show the soldiers?

CHERNOV: I gave a lot of thought after I left Mariupol. Do I want to continue doing what I was doing? We felt a lot of trauma and a lot of loss, guilt even, that we didn’t do enough. But then again, that tragedy you go through, the tragedy of people who you’re filming, it doesn’t let you to just stop doing what you do. You always want to do more and you actually can’t stop.

At every point in this journey I was also editing “20 Days in Mariupol” and then it went on to screen all over the world. The response was great, but more I felt that response and more I saw that things are not changing, more I wanted to go back and to continue shooting, and that’s what I did.

At some point in summer of 2023, when Ukraine had a highly anticipated and very important counteroffensive, we also had our theatrical release for “20 Days in Mariupol.” So from LA, where at Laemmle Cinema, you would see “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” and “20 Days in Mariupol” posters and (after) speaking to the public, I would fly back to Poland, drive to the frontline and start shooting this film.

The story of Andriivka captured me so much that I would go back and keep following the platoon. And the tragedy was that as more time passed more people who we initially filmed on the journey to Andriivka have died.

AP: With ‘20 Days in Mariupol’ you found yourself in situations and knew to keep shooting. Here, you went in knowing you wanted to make a film. How did that change what you were doing?

CHERNOV: Making “20 Days in Mariupol” and seeing the impact it ultimately had, seeing how big the audience was, made me think that the impact of journalism could be complemented with an impact of documentary filmmaking and that combination, if you can find the right balance between those two approaches, could be very powerful.