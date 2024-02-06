ISTANBUL (AP) — Imprisoned Kurdish leader Abdullah Ocalan has called on his militant group to lay down its arms and dissolve as part of a bid to end a four-decade long conflict that has claimed tens of thousands of lives.

In a message from his prison on an island off Istanbul on Thursday, Ocalan said the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, should hold a congress and decide to disband.

“Convene your congress and make a decision. All groups must lay their arms and the PKK must dissolve itself,” Ocalan, according to a message that was relayed by pro-Kurdish party politicians who visited Ocalan on Imrali island earlier in the day.

Ocalan’s momentous announcement is part of a new effort for peace between the group and the Turkish state, that was initiated in October by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s coalition partner, Devlet Bahceli. The far-right politician suggested that Ocalan could be granted parole if his group renounces violence and disbands.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

ISTANBUL (AP) —

Senior officials from Turkey’s pro-Kurdish political party met with Abdullah Ocalan, the imprisoned leader of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, on Thursday, as part of renewed peace efforts between Ankara and the banned Kurdish group.

The officials from the Equality and Democracy Party, DEM, were expected to convey a message from Ocalan, which is widely anticipated to be a call for the PKK to disarm. The call could potentially end a conflict that has spanned over four decades and claimed tens of thousands of lives.