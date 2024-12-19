All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 19, 2024

Immigration agency deports highest numbers since 2014, aided by more flights

McALLEN, Texas (AP) —

VALERIE GONZALEZ AND ELLIOT SPAGAT, Associated Press
FILE - A boy looks through a border wall separating Mexico from the United States, Nov. 26, 2024, in Tijuana, Mexico. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
FILE - A boy looks through a border wall separating Mexico from the United States, Nov. 26, 2024, in Tijuana, Mexico. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

McALLEN, Texas (AP) — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement deported more than 270,000 people to 192 countries over a recent 12-month period, the highest annual tally in a decade, according to a report released Thursday that illustrates some of the financial and operational challenges that President-elect Donald Trump will face to carry out his pledge of mass deportations.

ICE, the main government agency responsible for removing people in the country illegally, had 271,484 deportations in its fiscal year ended Sept. 30, nearly double from 142,580 in the same period a year earlier.

It was ICE's highest deportation count since 2014, when it removed 315,943 people. The highest it reached during Trump's first term in the White House was 267,258 in 2019.

Increased deportation flights, including on weekends, and streamlined travel procedures for people sent to Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador fueled the increase, ICE said. The agency had its first large flight to China in six years and also had planes stop in Albania, Angola, Egypt, Georgia, Ghana, Guinea, India, Mauritania, Romania, Senegal, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Mexico was the most common destination for deportees (87,298), followed by Guatemala (66,435) and Honduras (45,923), the report said. Mexico and Central American countries are expected to continue to bear the brunt of deportations, partly because those governments more readily accept their respective citizens than some others and logistics are easier.

Still, ICE's detention space and staff limited its reach as the number of people it monitors through immigration courts continued to mushroom. The agency's enforcement and removals unit has remained steady at around 6,000 officers over the last decade while its caseload has roughly quadrupled to about 8 million people.

___

Spagat reported from San Diego.

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 19
RFK Stadium site provision removed from federal spending bil...
WorldDec. 19
Amazon workers are striking at multiple delivery hubs. Here'...
WorldDec. 19
Sammy Sosa appears to acknowledge PED use, apologizes; Cubs ...
WorldDec. 19
In Florida, a race is on to save the Everglades and protect ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Musk ascends as a political force beyond his wealth by tanking budget deal
WorldDec. 19
Musk ascends as a political force beyond his wealth by tanking budget deal
Questlove readies new documentary spotlighting 'Saturday Night Live' music performances
WorldDec. 19
Questlove readies new documentary spotlighting 'Saturday Night Live' music performances
Closures, Social Security checks, furloughs: What a government shutdown might mean
WorldDec. 19
Closures, Social Security checks, furloughs: What a government shutdown might mean
Veteran Fox News business anchor Neil Cavuto leaving after 28 years
WorldDec. 19
Veteran Fox News business anchor Neil Cavuto leaving after 28 years
American Airlines settles lawsuit filed by 3 Black men who were ordered off a flight
WorldDec. 19
American Airlines settles lawsuit filed by 3 Black men who were ordered off a flight
Former Uvalde schools police chief loses bid to toss criminal charges related to 2022 shooting
WorldDec. 19
Former Uvalde schools police chief loses bid to toss criminal charges related to 2022 shooting
Congo man dies with hemorrhagic fever, indicating mystery outbreak could be more than just malaria
WorldDec. 19
Congo man dies with hemorrhagic fever, indicating mystery outbreak could be more than just malaria
A Romanian court says the Andrew Tate case can't go to trial because of missteps by the prosecutors
WorldDec. 19
A Romanian court says the Andrew Tate case can't go to trial because of missteps by the prosecutors
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy