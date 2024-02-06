ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An iconic reindeer so beloved that he has been in parades, featured on reality TV shows and visited by schoolchildren on field trips in Alaska's largest city is fighting for his life after mysteriously falling ill after someone tampered with his pen.

Ever since, 8-year-old Star has had pneumonia, digestion issues and rapid weight loss. Star's owner, Albert Whitehead, has taken him to a veterinarian every other day to receive care and in hopes of finding a cause for the issues.

“I think we’ve done everything possible for him,” Whitehead said. Veterinarian Sabrieta Holland said she the reindeer's prognosis is “guarded.”

Star lives in a fenced-in pen attached to Whitehead’s house at the edge of downtown Anchorage. It’s been over 20 years since someone last tried to tamper with the enclosure where reindeer named Star have been kept for the last seven decades. Star is the seventh in a line of reindeer to carry that name.

In early January, someone cut a huge hole in the fencing to gain entrance, spending about five minutes inside with Star before taking off. What the person did in the pen is unknown, but Star began having stomach issues and dropping weight shortly after.

Then, on Feb. 20, Anchorage police found the friendly and trusting reindeer wandering around downtown and returned him home.

When Whitehead reviewed his security cameras, he found someone had used bolt cutters to remove padlocks off Star’s pen and an alley gate. Star followed the man out into the neighborhood, and the reindeer wound up alone downtown, familiar streets because that's where Whitehead walks him.

The next night, the situation turned more serious.

Whitehead was watching the video feed when a man wearing a scarf over his face sprayed something from two different cans into Star’s pen and twice hit the reindeer in the face with an unknown substance.

Whitehead rushed outside to confront the man.

“I yelled at him to stop, ‘What the hell are you doing? What are you spraying on the animal? Don’t do that, quit that!’” Whitehead said.

The man replied: “I’m trying to help Star."