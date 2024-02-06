All sections
WorldJanuary 21, 2025

Ichiro Suzuki, CC Sabathia and Billy Wagner elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

NEW YORK (AP) — Ichiro Suzuki became

RONALD BLUM, Associated Press
Seattle Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki tips his batting helmet to fans after hitting a single against the Los Angeles Angels in the fourth inning during a baseball game, April 16, 2009, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, file)
Seattle Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki tips his batting helmet to fans after hitting a single against the Los Angeles Angels in the fourth inning during a baseball game, April 16, 2009, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, file)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - New York Yankees' CC Sabathia waves to fans as he is honored before a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Sept. 22, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Michael Owens, file)
FILE - New York Yankees' CC Sabathia waves to fans as he is honored before a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Sept. 22, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Michael Owens, file)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - New York Mets pitcher Billy Wagner throws a pitch in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field in New York, Aug. 24, 2009. (AP Photo/Paul J. Bereswill, File)
FILE - New York Mets pitcher Billy Wagner throws a pitch in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field in New York, Aug. 24, 2009. (AP Photo/Paul J. Bereswill, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - New York Yankees' Ichiro Suzuki, right, celebrates with teammate Mariano Rivera (42) after a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Aug. 21, 2013, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, file)
FILE - New York Yankees' Ichiro Suzuki, right, celebrates with teammate Mariano Rivera (42) after a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Aug. 21, 2013, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, file)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - New York Yankees' Ichiro Suzuki pauses before answering a question at a news conference, July 23, 2012, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, file)
FILE - New York Yankees' Ichiro Suzuki pauses before answering a question at a news conference, July 23, 2012, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, file)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia reacts after striking out Texas Rangers' Mitch Moreland to end the top of the sixth inning in Game 5 of baseball's American League Championship Series, Oct. 20, 2010, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, file)
FILE - New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia reacts after striking out Texas Rangers' Mitch Moreland to end the top of the sixth inning in Game 5 of baseball's American League Championship Series, Oct. 20, 2010, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, file)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - New York Mets' Billy Wagner reacts after the third out against the Los Angeles Dodgers to end Game 2 of Major League Baseball's National League Division Series, Oct. 5, 2006, at Shea Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)
FILE - New York Mets' Billy Wagner reacts after the third out against the Los Angeles Dodgers to end Game 2 of Major League Baseball's National League Division Series, Oct. 5, 2006, at Shea Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK (AP) — Ichiro Suzuki became the first Japanese player chosen for baseball’s Hall of Fame, voted in Tuesday along with CC Sabathia and Billy Wagner.

The trio will be inducted into the Hall at Cooperstown on July 27 along with Dave Parker and Dick Allen, voted in last month by the classic era committee.

