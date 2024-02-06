Ice-T, Michael Caine pay tribute to Quincy Jones

NEW YORK (AP) — Reactions to the death of Quincy Jones, who died Sunday at age 91:

“I woke up today to the Terrible news that we lost Quincy Jones.. Genius is a description loosely used but Rarely deserved. Point blank, Quincy was the MAN. I won my 1st Grammy with Quincy and I live with his Wisdom daily,” Ice-T on X.

— “My Celestial twin Quincy was a titan in the musical world. He was a wonderful and unique human being, lucky to have known him,” Michael Caine on X (Both Caine and Jones were born March 14, 1933).