All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldNovember 27, 2024

Hyundai recalling over 226,000 cars and SUVs to fix rearview cameras that can fail

DETROIT (AP) — Hyundai is recalling more than 226,000 SUVs and small cars in the U.S. because the rearview camera image may not show up on the screens.

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - The Hyundai logo is seen at a new and used vehicles dealership in Palatine, Ill., March 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
FILE - The Hyundai logo is seen at a new and used vehicles dealership in Palatine, Ill., March 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

DETROIT (AP) — Hyundai is recalling more than 226,000 SUVs and small cars in the U.S. because the rearview camera image may not show up on the screens.

The recall covers certain Santa Fe and Elantra vehicles from the 2021 and 2022 model years.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Hyundai says in documents posted Wednesday by U.S. safety regulators that solder joints on a printed circuit board can develop cracks that can worsen over time and cause the cameras to fail. That can reduce visibility and increase the risk of injury to pedestrians.

Dealers will replace the cameras at no cost to owners, who will be notified by letters starting Jan. 19.

Advertisement
Related
WorldNov. 27
Ohio governor signs bill limiting bathroom use by transgende...
WorldNov. 27
US inflation gauge ticks higher with price pressures still s...
WorldNov. 27
Schools are bracing for upheaval over fear of mass deportati...
WorldNov. 27
The Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire quiets one front but Gaza fac...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
3 Americans held for years in China have been released, the White House says
WorldNov. 27
3 Americans held for years in China have been released, the White House says
What stores are open on Thanksgiving? Not many since most stay closed to prepare for Black Friday
WorldNov. 27
What stores are open on Thanksgiving? Not many since most stay closed to prepare for Black Friday
The son of Norway’s crown princess to be released from custody in rape allegations
WorldNov. 27
The son of Norway’s crown princess to be released from custody in rape allegations
Millions will eat cranberry sauce on Thanksgiving. But where do those cranberries come from?
WorldNov. 27
Millions will eat cranberry sauce on Thanksgiving. But where do those cranberries come from?
Stock market today: World shares are mixed, with China benchmarks higher despite tariff talk
WorldNov. 27
Stock market today: World shares are mixed, with China benchmarks higher despite tariff talk
Middle East latest: Displaced people return to south Lebanon as ceasefire appears to hold
WorldNov. 27
Middle East latest: Displaced people return to south Lebanon as ceasefire appears to hold
Biggest November snowstorm in half century hits Seoul and grounds flights
WorldNov. 27
Biggest November snowstorm in half century hits Seoul and grounds flights
Rats feast on New York’s City's bagged garbage. Can putting it in bins end the smorgasbord?
WorldNov. 27
Rats feast on New York’s City's bagged garbage. Can putting it in bins end the smorgasbord?
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy