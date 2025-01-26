All sections
WorldJanuary 26, 2025

Hurts, Barkley each rush for 3 TDs to help Eagles reach Super Bowl with 55-23 win over Washington

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Saquon Barkley dashed 60 yards for a touchdown on Philadelphia’s first play and finished with 118 yards and three scores, Jalen Hurts rushed for three TDs and the Eagles soared into the Super Bowl with a 55-23 win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

DAN GELSTON, Associated Press
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley runs against the Washington Commanders during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley runs against the Washington Commanders during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs for a first down as Washington Commanders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) defends during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs for a first down as Washington Commanders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) defends during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) celebrates a touchdown by quarterback Jalen Hurts during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) celebrates a touchdown by quarterback Jalen Hurts during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels passes against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels passes against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) rushes for a gain as Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) defends during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) rushes for a gain as Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) defends during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Philadelphia Eagles fans celebrate after a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Philadelphia Eagles fans celebrate after a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) catches a pass for a touchdown as Washington Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil (0) defends during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) catches a pass for a touchdown as Washington Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil (0) defends during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley rushes for a gain against the Washington Commanders during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley rushes for a gain against the Washington Commanders during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, left, yells at the officials during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, left, yells at the officials during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts scores against the Washington Commanders during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts scores against the Washington Commanders during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Hurts and the Eagles are in the Super Bowl for the second time in three seasons, and this time Barkley is along for the ride. The Eagles will play either the Buffalo Bills or former Eagles coach Andy Reid’s Kansas City Chiefs.

Hurts, wearing a brace on his left knee, also threw for 246 yards and a touchdown pass and the Eagles had a towel-waving crowd in a frenzy for the NFC championship game at Lincoln Financial Field.

A.J. Brown caught six passes for 96 yards and a touchdown and the Eagles scored a season high in points to usher the franchise into their fifth Super Bowl.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

