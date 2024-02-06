All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldNovember 22, 2024

Hungary's Orbán vows to disregard international arrest warrant for Netanyahu

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on Friday denounced the International Criminal Court’s issuing of an

JUSTIN SPIKE, Associated Press
FILE - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, left, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attend a press conference after their meeting in Jerusalem, Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit, Pool, File)
FILE - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, left, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attend a press conference after their meeting in Jerusalem, Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit, Pool, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on Friday denounced the International Criminal Court’s issuing of an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying he would defy it by inviting him to Hungary.

In comments to state radio, Orbán accused the ICC, the world’s top war crimes court based in The Hague, of “interfering in an ongoing conflict for political purposes,” saying the decision to issue the warrant for Netanyahu over his conduct of the war in Gaza undermined international law and escalated tensions.

Member countries of the ICC, such as Hungary, are required to detain suspects facing a warrant if they set foot on their soil, but the court has no way to enforce that.

The ICC issued the arrest warrant on Thursday for Netanyahu as well as for his former defense minister and Hamas’ military chief, accusing them of crimes against humanity in connection with the 13-month war in Gaza.

The warrants said there was reason to believe Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant used “starvation as a method of warfare” by restricting humanitarian aid and intentionally targeted civilians in Israel’s campaign against Hamas in Gaza — charges Israeli officials deny.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In his comments Friday, Orbán, a close Netanyahu ally, called the arrest warrant “outrageously impudent” and “cynical.” He said he would invite Netanyahu to Hungary later Friday and vowed to disregard the warrant if the invitation is accepted.

“We will defy this decision, and it will have no consequences for him,” Orbán said. Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó earlier criticized the ICC’s warrant as “absurd.”

Israel and its top ally, the United States, are not members of the court. But other Israeli allies, including some of its close European friends, are put in an awkward position by the warrants. Several, including France, welcomed the court’s decision and signaled they might arrest Netanyahu if he visited.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden’s administration was “deeply concerned by the prosecutor’s rush to seek arrest warrants and the troubling process errors that led to this decision.”

Netanyahu on Friday praised Hungary for its stance on the warrant, saying in a statement: "Against the shameful weakness of those who stood by the outrageous decision against the right of the State of Israel to defend itself, Hungary — like our friends in the United States — is displaying moral clarity and standing by justice and truth.”

The action by the ICC came as the death toll from Israel’s campaign in Gaza passed 44,000, according to local health authorities, who say more than half of those killed were women and children. Their count does not differentiate between civilians and combatants.

Advertisement
Related
WorldNov. 22
Ukraine's parliament cancels session after Russia fired a ne...
WorldNov. 22
Canoeist is paddling the 6,000-mile Great Loop out of gratit...
WorldNov. 22
US budget airlines are struggling. Will pursuing premium pas...
WorldNov. 22
In Bali, young girls dance in a traditional Hindu festival t...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Iran's vast collection of Western art, much long hidden, re-emerges despite high tensions with US
WorldNov. 22
Iran's vast collection of Western art, much long hidden, re-emerges despite high tensions with US
India's Adani Group shares show some recovery despite uncertainty over US bribery and fraud charges
WorldNov. 22
India's Adani Group shares show some recovery despite uncertainty over US bribery and fraud charges
Australia rejects Elon Musk's claim that it plans to control access to the internet
WorldNov. 22
Australia rejects Elon Musk's claim that it plans to control access to the internet
South Korea finds Russia supplied anti-air missiles to North Korea in return for its troops
WorldNov. 22
South Korea finds Russia supplied anti-air missiles to North Korea in return for its troops
Laotian police detain several people in investigation of tourist deaths in tainted alcohol incident
WorldNov. 22
Laotian police detain several people in investigation of tourist deaths in tainted alcohol incident
Emperor penguin released at sea 20 days after waddling onto Australian beach
WorldNov. 22
Emperor penguin released at sea 20 days after waddling onto Australian beach
Nick Chubb plows through heavy snow for 2-yard TD, giving Browns 24-19 win over Steelers
WorldNov. 22
Nick Chubb plows through heavy snow for 2-yard TD, giving Browns 24-19 win over Steelers
Countries at UN climate summit under pressure with no finance deal entering final day
WorldNov. 22
Countries at UN climate summit under pressure with no finance deal entering final day
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy