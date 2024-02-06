Hungary's new anti-LGBTQ+ law bans Pride events and sparks protests

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A new anti-LGBTQ+ law passed in Hungary on Tuesday bans Pride events and allows authorities to use facial recognition software to identify those attending the festivities, leading to a large demonstration on the streets of Budapest.

More than 1,000 protesters gathered hours after the vote outside Hungary’s parliament in opposition to the measures. Chanting anti-government slogans, they then marched to the Margaret Bridge over the Danube and blocked traffic, drawing a big police presence.

The move by Hungarian lawmakers is part of a crackdown on the country's LGBTQ+ community by the nationalist conservative party of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who is an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump.

The measure in Hungary, reminiscent of similar restrictions against sexual minorities in Russia, passed in a 136-27 vote. The law, supported by Orbán’s Fidesz party and their minority coalition partner the Christian Democrats, was pushed through parliament in an accelerated procedure after being submitted on Monday.

Opposing legislators led a vivid protest in the legislature involving rainbow-colored smoke bombs.

What does the law say?

The bill amends Hungary’s law on assembly to make it an offense to hold or attend events that violate Hungary’s contentious “child protection” legislation, which prohibits the “depiction or promotion” of homosexuality to minors under 18.

Attending a prohibited event will carry fines up to 200,000 Hungarian forints ($546), which the state must forward to “child protection,” according to the text of the law. Authorities may use facial recognition tools to identify individuals attending a prohibited event.

Opponents protest the law's passage

As the vote was held in Hungary’s parliament in Budapest, opposition lawmakers ignited smoke bombs in the chamber, filling it with thick plumes of colorful smoke. The opposition Momentum party called for a protest outside Hungary's parliament later in the day.

In a statement on Monday after lawmakers first submitted the bill, Budapest Pride organizers said the aim of the law was to “scapegoat” the LGBTQ+ community in order to silence voices critical of Orbán’s government.

“This is not child protection, this is fascism,” wrote the organizers of the event, which attracts thousands each year and celebrates the history of the LGBTQ+ movement while asserting the equal rights of the gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender community.

Following the law's passage Tuesday, Budapest Pride spokesperson Jojó Majercsik told The Associated Press that despite Orbán's yearslong effort to stigmatize LGBTQ+ people, the organization had received an outpouring of support since the Hungarian leader hinted in February that his government would take steps to ban the event.