WorldDecember 7, 2024

Hundreds of thousands in Ireland and UK left without power as Storm Darragh batters the region

LONDON (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people in Britain and Ireland were left without power and millions were warned to stay indoors Saturday as high winds and heavy rain battered the region.

AP News, Associated Press
Waves crash during storm Darragh over the seafront in Porthcawl in Wales, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)
Waves crash during storm Darragh over the seafront in Porthcawl in Wales, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Waves crash during storm Darragh over the seafront in Porthcawl in Wales, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)
Waves crash during storm Darragh over the seafront in Porthcawl in Wales, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A car is seen underneath a fallen tree in Liverpool, England, during storm Darragh, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)
A car is seen underneath a fallen tree in Liverpool, England, during storm Darragh, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Part of a fallen tree which has hit a car is seen in Greenbank Road in Liverpool, England, during storn Darragh, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)
Part of a fallen tree which has hit a car is seen in Greenbank Road in Liverpool, England, during storn Darragh, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People walk in the strong wind due to storm Darragh near the Stadium of Light, in Sunderland, England, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (Richard Sellers/PA via AP)
People walk in the strong wind due to storm Darragh near the Stadium of Light, in Sunderland, England, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (Richard Sellers/PA via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

LONDON (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people in Britain and Ireland were left without power and millions were warned to stay indoors Saturday as high winds and heavy rain battered the region.

Gusts of up to 93 miles per hour were recorded as officials sent a rare emergency alert by phone to about 3 million households in Wales and southwest England early Saturday.

The official alert, which came with a loud siren-like sound, warned people to stay indoors and was sent to every compatible mobile phone in the areas impacted by Storm Darragh.

On Friday the U.K.'s weather forecasters, the Met Office, issued a red weather warning — the most serious type. Thousands of homes, many in Northern Ireland, Wales and western England, were left without power overnight.

Major highways and bridges across the country were closed because of strong winds, and multiple train services were suspended.

In Ireland, almost 400,000 homes, farms or businesses were without power as a result of the storm. Some flights at Dublin Airport were cancelled.

