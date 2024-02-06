All sections
WorldJanuary 4, 2025

Hundreds of animals killed in Dallas shopping center fire

DALLAS (AP) — A fire that broke out at a shopping center in Dallas on Friday morning killed more than 500 animals, most of which were small birds, authorities said.

AP News, Associated Press
In this image from video provided by KDFW FOX 4, firefighters spray water on the Plaza Latina shopping center in Dallas, Texas on Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. (KDFW FOX 4 via AP)
In this image from video provided by KDFW FOX 4, firefighters spray water on the Plaza Latina shopping center in Dallas, Texas on Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. (KDFW FOX 4 via AP)

DALLAS (AP) — A fire that broke out at a shopping center in Dallas on Friday morning killed more than 500 animals, most of which were small birds, authorities said.

The 579 animals in the pet shop at Plaza Latina in Northwest Dallas died from smoke inhalation, Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesperson Jason Evans said in a statement.

The flames from the fire never reached the animals. Chickens, hamsters, two dogs and two cats also died, Evans said.

The two-alarm fire took about two hours and as many as 45 firefighters to extinguish around 11 a.m., Evans said.

“While DFR personnel did search and attempt rescue, all animals in the shop unfortunately perished due to smoke inhalation,” Evans said.

No people were injured in the fire. The structure of the large, one-story shopping center was severely damaged, including a partially collapsed roof, Evans said.

The shopping center includes multiple small businesses and was described on its Facebook page as "a place where people can go to eat, and buy all sorts of Latin goods and services.” A post on the page in Spanish asked for prayers for the families who work there.

The cause of the fire was not immediately determined and is under investigation, Evans said.

