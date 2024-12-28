All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 28, 2024

Hundreds gathered in Hong Kong for the city's first pyrotechnics drone show

HONG KONG (AP) — Hundreds gathered in Hong Kong on Saturday to watch the city’s first pyrotechnics drone show, as part of a campaign to raise support and awareness of panda conservation.

ZEN SOO, Associated Press
Panda sculptures are displayed at the waterfront of the Victoria Harbour during the panda-themed drone show in Hong Kong, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)
Panda sculptures are displayed at the waterfront of the Victoria Harbour during the panda-themed drone show in Hong Kong, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Panda sculptures are displayed at the waterfront of the Victoria Harbour during the panda-themed drone show in Hong Kong, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)
Panda sculptures are displayed at the waterfront of the Victoria Harbour during the panda-themed drone show in Hong Kong, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People watch the panda-themed drone show at the waterfront of the Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)
People watch the panda-themed drone show at the waterfront of the Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People watch the panda-themed drone show at the waterfront of the Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)
People watch the panda-themed drone show at the waterfront of the Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People watch the panda-themed drone show at the waterfront of the Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)
People watch the panda-themed drone show at the waterfront of the Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People watch the panda-themed drone show at the waterfront of the Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)
People watch the panda-themed drone show at the waterfront of the Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People watch the panda-themed drone show at the waterfront of the Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)
People watch the panda-themed drone show at the waterfront of the Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People watch the panda-themed drone show at the waterfront of the Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)
People watch the panda-themed drone show at the waterfront of the Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)ASSOCIATED PRESS

HONG KONG (AP) — Hundreds gathered in Hong Kong on Saturday to watch the city’s first pyrotechnics drone show, as part of a campaign to raise support and awareness of panda conservation.

The 10-minute drone show featured 1,000 drones, some of which were equipped with fireworks, flying over Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour and forming images of the city’s giant pandas.

During certain parts of the spectacle, some drones displayed fireworks, while hundreds of others formed a three-dimensional panda that slowly rotated in the sky.

Some eager spectators arrived hours before the show to ensure that they would get a good viewing spot.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Eddie Chow, a father who brought his two kids to the drone show, said such shows could attract more tourists to Hong Kong.

“I think the rundown was great, combining fireworks and drones is a very special theme, Hong Kong should have more of these activities,” said Chow, adding that Saturday’s spectacle was his first experience in watching a drone show.

Other spectators, such as Jodi Hung, a Hong Kong resident in her 20s, also praised the drone show as “great.”

“I think people who designed the drone show had very good technique, very amazing, they combined art and techniques together,” Hung said.

Hong Kong has launched a series of activities across the city in recent weeks –- including exhibitions and a panda-themed carnival -– after Beijing gifted Hong Kong with a pair of giant pandas, named An An and Ke Ke. The arrival of the pair takes the total number of giant pandas in Hong Kong to six, all of whom reside at the city’s Ocean Park, a theme park comprising amusement park rides and animal exhibits.

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 28
Olivia Hussey, star of the 1968 film 'Romeo and Juliet,' die...
WorldDec. 28
Putin apologizes for 'tragic incident' but stops short of sa...
WorldDec. 28
Sweden embarks on a sober search for more cemetery space in ...
WorldDec. 28
Drought, fires and deforestation battered Amazon rainforest ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Abortions are up in the US. It's a complicated picture as women turn to pills, travel
WorldDec. 28
Abortions are up in the US. It's a complicated picture as women turn to pills, travel
Will New Year's Eve be loud or quiet? What are the top 2025 resolutions? AP-NORC poll has answers
WorldDec. 28
Will New Year's Eve be loud or quiet? What are the top 2025 resolutions? AP-NORC poll has answers
Israel detains director of one of last functioning hospitals in northern Gaza, Palestinians say
WorldDec. 28
Israel detains director of one of last functioning hospitals in northern Gaza, Palestinians say
Bloodied Ukrainian troops risk losing more hard-won land in Kursk to Russia
WorldDec. 28
Bloodied Ukrainian troops risk losing more hard-won land in Kursk to Russia
State funeral begins for former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who instituted economic reform
WorldDec. 28
State funeral begins for former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who instituted economic reform
Winning ticket for $1.22 billion lottery jackpot sold in California, Mega Millions says
WorldDec. 28
Winning ticket for $1.22 billion lottery jackpot sold in California, Mega Millions says
South African retrospective exhibition honors the colorful work of artist Esther Mahlangu
WorldDec. 28
South African retrospective exhibition honors the colorful work of artist Esther Mahlangu
Sportscaster Greg Gumbel dies from cancer at age 78
WorldDec. 28
Sportscaster Greg Gumbel dies from cancer at age 78
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy