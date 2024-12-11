All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 11, 2024

Humanitarian aid to North Gaza mostly blocked for the last 2 months, UN says

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Humanitarian aid to

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - Palestinians line up to receive free meals at Jabaliya refugee camp in the Gaza Strip on March 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Essa, File)
FILE - Palestinians line up to receive free meals at Jabaliya refugee camp in the Gaza Strip on March 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Essa, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Humanitarian aid to North Gaza, where Israel launched a ground offensive on Oct. 6, has largely been blocked for the past 66 days, the United Nations said Tuesday. That has left between 65,000 and 75,000 Palestinians without access to food, water, electricity or health care, according to the world body.

In the north, Israel has continued its siege on Beit Lahiya, Beit Hanoun and Jabaliya with Palestinians living there largely denied aid, the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, known as OCHA, said. Recently, it said, about 5,500 people were forcibly displaced from three schools in Beit Lahiya to Gaza City.

Adding to the food crisis, only four U.N.-supported bakeries are currently operating throughout the Gaza Strip, all of them in Gaza City, OCHA said.

Sigrid Kaag, the senior U.N. humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator for Gaza, told reporters after briefing the U.N. Security Council behind closed doors Tuesday afternoon that civilians trying to survive in Gaza face an “utterly devastating situation.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

She pointed to the breakdown in law and order and looting that has exacerbated a very dire situation and left the U.N. and many aid organizations unable to deliver food and other humanitarian essentials to hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in need.

Kaag said she and other U.N. officials keep repeatedly asking Israel for access for convoys to North Gaza and elsewhere, to allow in commercial goods, to reopen the Rafah crossing from Egypt in the south, and to approve dual-use items.

Israel’s U.N. Mission said it had no comment on Kaag’s remarks.

The U.N. has established the logistics for an operation across Gaza, she said, but there is no substitute for political will that humanitarians don’t possess.

“Member states possess it,” Kaag said. And this is what she urged Security Council members and keeps urging the broader international community to press for — the political will to address Gaza’s worsening humanitarian crisis.

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 11
AP PHOTOS: In India’s northeast, Nagas showcase traditional ...
WorldDec. 11
Greyhound racing is increasingly rare worldwide. New Zealand...
WorldDec. 11
Trump says he'll name Andrew Ferguson head of FTC and Kimber...
WorldDec. 11
South Korea's national police chief and Seoul's top officer ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
After acquittal in subway chokehold trial, Daniel Penny says he was 'vulnerable' in the encounter
WorldDec. 11
After acquittal in subway chokehold trial, Daniel Penny says he was 'vulnerable' in the encounter
Joe Burrow's home broken into during Monday Night Football in latest pro-athlete home invasion
WorldDec. 10
Joe Burrow's home broken into during Monday Night Football in latest pro-athlete home invasion
What did you Google in 2024? From the elections to Copa América, here's what search trends show
WorldDec. 10
What did you Google in 2024? From the elections to Copa América, here's what search trends show
Donald Trump is returning to the world stage. So is his trolling
WorldDec. 10
Donald Trump is returning to the world stage. So is his trolling
A fugitive gains fame in New Orleans eluding dart guns and nets
WorldDec. 10
A fugitive gains fame in New Orleans eluding dart guns and nets
Who is Tony Buzbee, the lawyer suing Jay-Z as part of civil cases against Sean 'Diddy' Combs?
WorldDec. 10
Who is Tony Buzbee, the lawyer suing Jay-Z as part of civil cases against Sean 'Diddy' Combs?
From wealth and success to murder suspect, the life of Luigi Mangione took a hard turn
WorldDec. 10
From wealth and success to murder suspect, the life of Luigi Mangione took a hard turn
A federal judge temporarily halts the proposed supermarket merger of Kroger and Albertsons
WorldDec. 10
A federal judge temporarily halts the proposed supermarket merger of Kroger and Albertsons
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy