WASHINGTON (AP) — To President Donald Trump, “tariff” is more than “the most beautiful word in the dictionary,” something he says often.

Tariffs, in Trump’s view, are also a cure for a number of the nation’s ills and the tool to reach new heights.

Most economists see taxes paid on imports as capable of addressing unfair trade practices, but they’re skeptical of the quasi-miraculous properties that Trump claims they possess.

As the Republican president has touched off a trade war with America’s trading partners, he has offered an array of reasons to justify the steep tariffs he’s imposing or considering on goods coming from Mexico, Canada, China and beyond, despite warnings from experts that adding taxes to imported goods leads to higher prices for U.S. businesses and consumers.

A look at Trump’s assortment of justifications for the tariffs he’s imposing:

To balance trade and spur U.S. manufacturing

Trump, in his address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, said his threats of tariffs had spurred more U.S. manufacturing in the auto industry.

“Plants are opening up all over the place,” Trump said.

In comments directed at manufacturers, the president added: “If you don’t make your product in America, however, under the Trump administration, you will pay a tariff and in some cases a rather large one.”

Trump, however, is granting a one-month exemption on his stiff new tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada for U.S. automakers, as worries persist that the newly launched trade war could crush domestic manufacturing. The pause comes after Trump spoke with leaders of the Big 3 automakers, Ford, General Motors and Stellantis, on Wednesday, the White House press secretary said.

To stop illegal immigration and human trafficking

Stopping illegal immigration has been one of Trump’s top priorities, and he’s used it as part of the rationale behind steep tariffs he’s imposing on America’s border nations, Canada and Mexico.

Trump last month gave both countries a temporary reprieve from his tariff threats after they took steps to appease his concerns about border security, including Canada's move to list Mexican cartels as terrorist groups and Mexico's announcement it would send 10,000 troops from its National Guard to its northern border.

On Sunday, Trump posted on his social media network: “ILLEGAL BORDER CROSSINGS LAST MONTH WERE THE LOWEST EVER RECORDED. THANK YOU!!!”

The next day, Trump announced he was imposing the tariffs anyway and said there was “no room left” for those countries to avoid the taxes.

To stop the flow of fentanyl

Trump has also cited the illicit flow of fentanyl into America as a reason for his tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, though a much smaller amount comes across America’s northern border than its southern border.