WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday night will deliver the first joint congressional address of his second presidency.

It's not officially called the State of the Union, a title reserved for a president's annual address to Congress during other years of an administration. But it is an opportunity for Trump to lay out his priorities for the year.

Here's information on how to tune in to Trump's joint address on Tuesday:

What time is the joint address?

Trump's remarks to Congress are slated to begin Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET.

What channel will carry the address?

A number of networks have said they plan to air the Republican president's address across their broadcast and streaming platforms, with special programming before and afterward. The Associated Press will air a livestream of the address online at apnews.com and on its YouTube channel.

Where does the address happen?

Trump's speech will take place in the U.S. House chamber. Larger than the Senate chamber, it can accommodate both House and Senate lawmakers as well as other officials who are typically invited to such events.

Who else will be there?

Members of the U.S. Supreme Court and Trump's Cabinet will attend.