March 3, 2025

How to watch the first joint address to Congress of Trump's second term

WASHINGTON (AP) — President

MEG KINNARD, Associated Press
President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn of the White House, Sunday, March 2, 2025, in Washington, after returning from a trip to Florida. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn of the White House, Sunday, March 2, 2025, in Washington, after returning from a trip to Florida. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday night will deliver the first joint congressional address of his second presidency.

It's not officially called the State of the Union, a title reserved for a president's annual address to Congress during other years of an administration. But it is an opportunity for Trump to lay out his priorities for the year.

Here's information on how to tune in to Trump's joint address on Tuesday:

What time is the joint address?

Trump's remarks to Congress are slated to begin Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET.

What channel will carry the address?

A number of networks have said they plan to air the Republican president's address across their broadcast and streaming platforms, with special programming before and afterward. The Associated Press will air a livestream of the address online at apnews.com and on its YouTube channel.

Where does the address happen?

Trump's speech will take place in the U.S. House chamber. Larger than the Senate chamber, it can accommodate both House and Senate lawmakers as well as other officials who are typically invited to such events.

Who else will be there?

Members of the U.S. Supreme Court and Trump's Cabinet will attend.

There's always one Cabinet member missing, though. Called the “designated survivor,” that person — who by position is in the presidential line of succession — is intentionally left out of such events to ensure that someone could assume the office of the president in case of a catastrophic or mass-casualty event.

The president typically invites guests who join the event from the balcony above the House floor and are seated with the first lady. Sometimes, there are personal connections, and other times the guests have an association with an issue the president intends to highlight in his remarks.

In his first joint address after taking office in 2017, Trump invited the widow of late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, as well as the widows of two California police officers killed by a man living in the country illegally.

What happens afterward?

As there is a post-State of the Union address, the opposing party — in this case, the Democrats — will offer a message in response to the joint congressional address.

This year, Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin, who previously served in the House, will give the Democrats' response, which is also televised. Democratic leaders have said that in her message, Slotkin will likely focus on economic issues.

The party has also tapped Rep. Adriano Espaillat of New York, chair of the Hispanic Caucus, to give a Spanish-language response. On Saturday, Trump signed an executive order designating English as the official language of the United States, a measure that allows government agencies and organizations that receive federal funding to choose whether to continue to offer documents and services in languages other than English.

Why isn't this called the State of the Union?

By tradition, a State of the Union address is intended as a look back on the prior year. Trump just took office — albeit for a second time — on Jan. 20, so he's only been in office this go-round for just over a month.

Instead, newly inaugurated presidents typically use their first joint congressional addresses to look forward, setting a tone for their legislative agenda. According to the Congressional Research Service, the average number of policy requests in a first-year address is 42.

___

Kinnard can be reached at http://x.com/MegKinnardAP.

