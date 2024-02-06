LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 67th annual Grammy Awards are set to recognize some of the most talented performers and biggest hits in pop music on Sunday, with different ways to watch the festivities.

Beyoncé enters as the leading nominee for her acclaimed album, “Cowboy Carter.”

Here is what you need to know about the awards show, including how to watch or stream live and see the stars arrive on the red carpet.

What time do the Grammys start?

The Grammys are really two awards shows in one, spanning much of Sunday.

The premiere ceremony begins at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time, 12:30 p.m. Pacific time, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles and will pack dozens of awards and performances into a livestreamed show.

The Grammys telecast, which typically feature less than 10 awards but loads of performances, begins at 8 p.m. EST and will be shown on CBS for free over the air with an antenna.

How do I stream the shows?

The Grammys can be streamed live on Paramount+ if the account also subscribes to Showtime.

The show also will be available through live TV streaming services with CBS in their lineup, including Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV.

Paramount+ subscribers will be able to stream the awards show the day after the ceremony.

The premiere ceremony, hosted by songwriter Justin Tranter, can be streamed at the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel and on live.GRAMMY.com.