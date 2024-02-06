All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldJanuary 17, 2025

How to glimpse a parade of planets in the January night sky

NEW YORK (AP) — Six planets grace the sky this month in what's known as a

ADITHI RAMAKRISHNAN, Associated Press
FILE - A youth looks through a telescope during a stargazing and comet-watching gathering at Joya-La Barreta Ecological Park in Queretaro, Mexico, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme, File)
FILE - A youth looks through a telescope during a stargazing and comet-watching gathering at Joya-La Barreta Ecological Park in Queretaro, Mexico, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK (AP) — Six planets grace the sky this month in what's known as a planetary parade, and most can be seen with the naked eye.

These planetary hangouts happen when several planets appear to line up in the night sky at once.

“They’re not in a straight line, but they’re pretty close together on one side of the sun,” said Hannah Sparkes, planetarium supervisor at the Bishop Museum of Science and Nature in Florida.

The astronomical linkup is fairly common and can happen at least every year depending on the number of planets. A similar parade took place last June, but only two planets could be seen without any special equipment.

Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn are visible to the naked eye this month and for part of February. Uranus and Neptune can be spotted with binoculars and telescopes.

During this latest spectacle, Mars shines especially bright because it's located directly opposite the sun. And on Friday and Saturday night, skygazers will see Venus and Saturn snuggle up extra close — just two degrees apart.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Any clear, cloudless night this month is ideal to spot the planets. To get in on the sighting, go outside on a clear night a few hours after sunset and face south, said Kevin Williams, planetarium director at Buffalo State University.

Venus and Saturn will glow in the southwestern sky, with Jupiter in the southern sky and Mars in the southeast or east. The planets will shine brighter than the stars, and Mars will look like a reddish-orange dot.

Consider downloading stargazing apps to help with where to look, Sparkes said.

A faint Mercury is set to join the parade as a bonus seventh planet at the end of February, and the planets will slowly make their exit through the spring.

“It gives us a little bit better sense of our place in the solar system and the universe,” Williams said.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Advertisement
Related
WorldJan. 17
Hundreds of dead sea turtles are washing ashore on India's c...
WorldJan. 17
Ozempic, Wegovy and other new drugs are selected for Medicar...
WorldJan. 17
AP PHOTOS: In Spanish village, horses leap through flames in...
WorldJan. 17
South African miner describes horrors for those who spent mo...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Biden got an Oval Office letter from Trump and may leave one in the desk himself. It’d be a first
WorldJan. 17
Biden got an Oval Office letter from Trump and may leave one in the desk himself. It’d be a first
New Pompeii excavation reveals a large private thermal complex built 2,000 years ago
WorldJan. 17
New Pompeii excavation reveals a large private thermal complex built 2,000 years ago
Army expects to meet recruiting goals, in dramatic turnaround, and denies 'wokeness' is a factor
WorldJan. 17
Army expects to meet recruiting goals, in dramatic turnaround, and denies 'wokeness' is a factor
Tony Award-winning British actor Joan Plowright, widow of Laurence Olivier, dies at 95
WorldJan. 17
Tony Award-winning British actor Joan Plowright, widow of Laurence Olivier, dies at 95
Presidents of Russia and Iran meet in the Kremlin ahead of signing partnership treaty
WorldJan. 17
Presidents of Russia and Iran meet in the Kremlin ahead of signing partnership treaty
'Juuuust a bit outside!' Uecker's acting and broadcasting ability came together in 'Major League'
WorldJan. 17
'Juuuust a bit outside!' Uecker's acting and broadcasting ability came together in 'Major League'
PHOTO COLLECTION: Joan Plowright Obit
WorldJan. 17
PHOTO COLLECTION: Joan Plowright Obit
What lies ahead for South Korea's impeached president as investigators seek his arrest?
WorldJan. 17
What lies ahead for South Korea's impeached president as investigators seek his arrest?
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy