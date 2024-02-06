Irv Rubenstein holds a doctorate in exercise science and has run a personal fitness training studio for 35 years in Nashville, Tennessee. Obviously, he speaks positively about the benefits of using a personal trainer, and this goes for grizzled-gym goers as well as beginners.

“Most anybody can teach you how to do a bicep curl,” Rubenstein said in an interview with The Associated Press. "But only a few people can tell you how to do it if your shoulder's hurting.”

It can be a maze finding the trainer who is best for you, Rubenstein acknowledged.

How much should credentials and education matter, or are personality and motivational skills more important? What about the cost? And how frequently should you use a personal trainer? These are just a few of the questions anyone who is searching for a trainer should ask.

“How do you discern who is best?" Rubenstein asked. "That which works best for you is the best. But finding that is the challenge.”

Education and credentials

In the United States — and in many other countries — there is no national or local government body that licenses trainers. Certification is typically issued by private entities, some more respected than others and many are in the business of generating income more than credibility.

The American College of Sports Medicine is the best known in the United States. In Canada, it's the Canadian Academy of Sport and Exercise Medicine.

“You probably should ask if the person is certified,” said Rubenstein, who runs STEPS Fitness. “I think that's valuable, but I don't think it's essential. And you should ask about academic training.”

He also issued a caveat.

“If a person is getting all their information off the internet — to the extent you can discern that — I would avoid that person,” he said of a potential trainer.

Personality and motivation

Guy Andrews runs Exercise ETC. out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Like Rubenstein, he says trainers and clients have to jibe. Credentials are important, but a personality match is essential.

“Primarily, it's a service relationship,” Andrews said. "So, first you have to bond with the trainer. You've got to like them. The personality of me is paramount. I don’t care how well qualified someone is, how well educated they are. If you cannot enjoy working with them, the relationship is doomed to fail.”

Asking friends or gym operators for referrals could be helpful in your search. A good benchmark for a successful relationship is how many years has the referrer spent with their trainer?

“If clients have been with a trainer for eight or 10 years, that's a good sign,” Andrews said. “Looking good in a tank top is not enough.”

Rubenstein injected another truth and laughed: “Most people who are working with a trainer for any length of time will tell you they are the best.”

Another good sign when rating trainers is whether they offer a “non-contractual relationship.” Meaning, you would not lose money if you discontinue the service.

“Then you have a trainer with integrity and confidence and probably the skills to help you," Rubenstein said.