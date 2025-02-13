SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is putting up a desperate fight for his political life at Seoul’s Constitutional Court after being impeached and arrested for his short-lived imposition of martial law last year. After weeks of hearings, the court is nearing a decision on whether to formally remove him from office.

Yoon’s legal saga, which also includes a separate criminal indictment on rebellion charges, has become a stress test for the country’s democracy, which has been challenged by deepening political polarization and distrust.

Yoon’s conservative supporters rioted at a Seoul court that authorized his arrest; his lawyers and ruling party have openly questioned the credibility of courts and law enforcement institutions; and Yoon has continued to express contempt for his liberal rivals, endorsing baseless conspiracy theories about election fraud to justify his ill-fated authoritarian push.

If Yoon is dismissed, that would trigger a presidential by-election that could test voters’ trust in the electoral process, while a decision to reinstate him could fuel further instability if the public see it as unjust.

The Constitutional Court’s ruling, expected by March, will be a crucial moment for South Korea. Here's a look at how it's being decided.

How the process works

Under South Korea's constitution, the National Assembly has the power to impeach presidents but not to remove them from office. After an impeachment, the president's powers are temporarily suspended and a trial begins at the Constitutional Court. The court has 180 days to either remove Yoon from office or reject the impeachment and restore his powers. If he’s thrown out of office, a national election to choose his successor must be held within 60 days.

The Assembly made specific charges against Yoon when impeaching him — misusing military force, circumventing legal processes to declare a state of emergency, and attempting to disband the legislature — but the court is only required to rule on whether or not he can remain in office. Removing Yoon would need the votes of six of the court’s eight justices.

Was the declaration of martial law legal?

Yoon faces criminal accusations of attempted rebellion over his short-lived declaration of martial law, but the Constitutional Court is focusing on a relatively simple question: whether he had legitimate grounds to declare martial law on Dec. 3.

The constitution limits the exercise of that power to times of war or comparable national emergencies.

Yoon has argued that his martial law decree was necessary to overcome the “anti-state” liberal opposition, which he claims improperly used its legislative majority to block his agenda.

After winning a landslide victory in last year's legislative elections, the liberal opposition impeached several of Yoon's key officials and blocked his budget bill. Yoon's side says those moves created a crisis that required drastic action.

But Yoon’s National Security Director Shin Won-shik told the Constitutional Court on Tuesday that Yoon began floating the idea of using his emergency powers before the general elections in April.