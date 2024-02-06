All sections
WorldDecember 16, 2024

How old are Saturn's rings? Study suggests they could be as old as the planet

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) —

MARCIA DUNN, Associated Press
This Jan. 2, 2010 image made available by NASA shows the planet Saturn, as seen from the Cassini spacecraft. (NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute via AP)
This Jan. 2, 2010 image made available by NASA shows the planet Saturn, as seen from the Cassini spacecraft. (NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
This April 25, 2007 image made available by NASA shows a part of the rings of the planet Saturn, as seen from the Cassini spacecraft. (NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute via AP)
This April 25, 2007 image made available by NASA shows a part of the rings of the planet Saturn, as seen from the Cassini spacecraft. (NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
This July 6, 2017 image made available by NASA shows the planet Saturn on the sunlit side of the rings from a distance of about 47,000 miles (76,000 kilometers), as seen from the Cassini spacecraft. (NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute via AP)
This July 6, 2017 image made available by NASA shows the planet Saturn on the sunlit side of the rings from a distance of about 47,000 miles (76,000 kilometers), as seen from the Cassini spacecraft. (NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
This Aug. 22, 2009 image made available by NASA shows a section of Saturn's rings, as seen from the Cassini spacecraft. (NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute via AP)
This Aug. 22, 2009 image made available by NASA shows a section of Saturn's rings, as seen from the Cassini spacecraft. (NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — New research suggests that Saturn’s rings may be older than they look — possibly as old as the planet.

Instead of being a youthful 400 million years old as commonly thought, the icy, shimmering rings could be around 4.5 billion years old just like Saturn, a Japanese-led team reported Monday.

The scientists surmise Saturn’s rings may be pristine not because they are young but because they are dirt-resistant.

Saturn's rings are long thought to be between 100 million and 400 million years old based on more than a decade of observations by NASA's Cassini spacecraft before its demise in 2017.

Images by Cassini showed no evidence of any darkening of the rings by impacting micrometeoroids — space rock particles smaller than a grain of sand — prompting scientists to conclude the rings formed long after the planet.

Through computer modeling, the Institute of Science Tokyo's Ryuki Hyodo and his team demonstrated that micrometeoroids vaporize once slamming into the rings, with little if any dark and dirty residue left behind. They found that the resulting charged particles get sucked toward Saturn or out into space, keeping the rings spotless and challenging the baby rings theory. Their results appear in the journal Nature Geoscience.

Hyodo said it's possible Saturn's rings could be somewhere between the two extreme ages — around the halfway mark of 2.25 billion years old. But the solar system was much more chaotic during its formative years with large planetary-type objects migrating and interacting all over the place, just the sort of scenario that would be conducive to producing Saturn's rings.

“Considering the solar system’s evolutionary history, it’s more likely that the rings formed closer to" Saturn's earliest times, he said in an email.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

