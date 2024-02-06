How much sleep do you really need? Experts say it depends

Chances are, if you’re reading this, you got some sleep last night. But are you feeling rested?

Experts say it's an important question to consider.

Most of us spend a third of our lives sleeping, but you may need more or less than eight hours a night. Here’s what sleep scientists and doctors say about how much you really need — and whether your gender plays a role.

Sleep quality over quantity

Sleep is still a mystery, despite how critical it is for our health.

“The reasons aren’t entirely clear, but it’s an essential thing that we all do,” said Dr. Rafael Pelayo, a sleep specialist at Stanford University. “Something remarkable happens when you sleep. It’s the most natural form of self-care that we have.”

Most of the population gets between seven to nine hours — and that particular category has the lowest association with health problems, said Molly Atwood, a behavioral sleep medicine clinician at Johns Hopkins.

Once people either dip into less than six hours of sleep or get more than nine hours on average, the risk of health problems inches up, Atwood said, but everybody is different.

When you’re trying to figure out how much sleep you need, it’s important to think about the quality of it, Pelayo said: “What you really want to do is wake up feeling refreshed — that’s what it’s about.”

“If somebody tells me that they sleep many hours but they wake up tired, something is wrong," Pelayo said. "You shouldn’t leave your favorite restaurant feeling hungry.”

How much sleep we need changes

The amount of sleep we need changes throughout our lives. Newborns need the most — somewhere between 14 to 17 hours.

“Definitely when we’re babies and children, because we are growing so rapidly, we do need a lot more sleep,” Atwood said.

The National Sleep Foundation recommends most adults between 26 and 64 get between seven to nine hours of sleep. People who are 65 and older can get slightly less, and young adults between ages 16 and 25 can get slightly more.

Humans cycle through sleep stages roughly every 90 minutes. In the first portion of the night, Atwood said that more of the cycle is slow wave sleep, or deep sleep, which is essential to repairing and restoring the body. It’s also when “growth hormone” is released.

In the latter hours of the night, more of the sleep cycle is spent in rapid-eye movement sleep, or dream sleep, which is important for learning and memory consolidation, or the process in which short-term memory gets turned into long-term memory.