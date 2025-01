How mega-polluters take advantage of billions in green loans

Shell got one. So did the pipeline company Enbridge. And last summer, energy giant Drax got its biggest one to date, worth more than half a billion dollars.

These weren’t just any loans to massive corporations. They were made by some of the world’s largest banks at discounted rates, in exchange for commitments by each of these mega-polluting companies to improve their environmental practices.

That may sound like a typical “green” loan. But these “sustainability-linked loans,” or SLLs, require little of the same accountability. Companies don’t have to spend the money toward their sustainability targets, and neither they nor the banks have to disclose interest rates, benchmarks for success or the penalties for falling short.

In the last several years, banks gave out more than $286 billion in these SLLs to hundreds of companies in environmentally damaging industries, including fossil fuels, mining and companies linked to significant deforestation, an investigation by The Examination, Toronto Star and Mississippi Today has found. That’s nearly 1 in 5 dollars out of all SLLs, the team’s analysis of data from the London Stock Exchange Group from 2018 to 2023 showed.

___

This investigation was reported in partnership with The Examination, Mississippi Today and Toronto Star. Reporting was supported by the Pulitzer Center’s Rainforest Investigations Network.

___

As climate change becomes more severe, with carbon emissions and global temperatures surging to record highs last year, pressure is on the biggest polluters to clean up their processes. But instead, these loans are often used to help companies and banks improve their reputation without actually reducing environmental harms.

In some cases, the loans have financed companies that were actively expanding polluting operations, the investigation found.

“They do not lead to measurable change,” said Richard Brooks, climate finance director for the environmental nonprofit Stand.Earth. “And they’re really meant to greenwash your finances mostly for expansion activities.”

Shortly after receiving an SLL, Canada-based Enbridge expanded a pipeline carrying tar sands oil from Alberta to the United States, a project estimated to increase carbon emissions by the equivalent of 50 new coal-fired power plants.

U.K.-based Drax has gotten a series of SLLs linked to producing cleaner energy as it shifts from burning fossil fuels to burning wood pellets — even though researchers say such a switch is worse for the climate. Drax is making plans to expand its wood biomass operations across the U.S.

Companies receiving these loans often sent out press releases trumpeting sweeping sustainability plans and broad goals but seldom made clear which, if any, targets were binding, the investigation found.

Many that set goals for reducing carbon pollution used “intensity” of emissions rather than overall emissions. Intensity measures efficiency per unit rather than total emissions. For example, a company might highlight that it has reduced methane emissions per head of cattle while failing to note it has increased the size of the herd.

In several cases, the companies’ own documents showed that their overall emissions increased substantially even as they received SLLs linked to decarbonization.

Banks get several benefits from issuing SLLs: They lock in massive multiyear deals with major corporations and typically count these loans toward their own public targets for sustainable lending.

Proponents of these loans say they serve an important purpose. Since they are not tied to a specific green project, they allow a more diverse set of companies to use financial incentives to improve their environmental practices. This in turn produces impact at a larger scale, they say.

“In my experience the people who are structuring these loans are endeavoring to do so in a responsible manner,” said Tess Virmani, head of policy for the lending industry group Loan Syndications and Trading Association. “I don’t think that there is as much of a greenwashing risk as there is the perception of one.”

None of the banks or companies in this story would disclose specific benchmarks or financial details of their loans, many citing issues of confidentiality. Royal Bank of Canada, one of the lenders that financed the loans to Enbridge and Drax, said it follows industry practices and is vested in helping the environment.

“Royal Bank of Canada is proud to have worked with our clients in recent years to deliver innovative financial solutions including sustainable finance,” the bank said in a statement, adding that its criteria for this financing were in “alignment with widely accepted global and Canadian industry standards.”

Measuring the consequences

Drax Group, which reported more than $10 billion in revenue in 2023, brands itself as a leader in renewable energy. It received its first SLL in 2020 for $369 million, financed by more than a dozen banks including JPMorgan Chase, Barclays and Bank of America.

The loan was linked to reducing Drax’s “carbon intensity” — rather than total emissions — and its specific terms were not detailed in public documents.

In the same year, Drax was running into trouble with environmental regulators over its wood pellet plant in Gloster, a small town in rural Mississippi. State regulators fined the facility $2.5 million, one of the highest Clean Air Act penalties in Mississippi’s history, for the release of toxic chemicals called volatile organic compounds.

In July 2021, Drax finalized another SLL for $208 million backed by lenders including the Royal Bank of Canada. It took out the loan to finance its debt from acquiring Canadian pellet producer Pinnacle Renewable Energy, a deal that doubled down on its wood biomass strategy. Like its earlier loan, this one also was linked to reducing its carbon intensity.

Drax is one of dozens of companies in the wood biomass industry — which burns wood and wood waste products to produce energy — that have taken advantage of SLLs.

The Examination and Mississippi Today found that 40 companies that operate wood biomass facilities obtained more than $76 billion in SLLs between 2018 and 2023. The analysis was based on loan information from the London Stock Exchange Group and data on wood biomass facilities from the Environmental Paper Network, a global coalition of civil society organizations.

Wood biomass companies have flourished in the last decade, presenting their work as an eco-friendly alternative to fossil fuel. U.S. exports of wood pellets reached nearly 10 million metric tons in 2023, according to the U.S. Industrial Pellet Association. More than 80% of American pellets are made in the U.S. South and shipped to nations that have made some of the biggest climate promises in the world.

The industry makes the case that the forests they harvest for energy will eventually grow back and cancel out the emissions caused by burning wood, allowing them to claim massive climate benefits when replacing oil or coal.

The United Kingdom and European Union have embraced this logic, classifying wood bioenergy as renewable and carbon neutral and relying on it to meet national climate goals.

How is this possible? They don’t count emissions from burning wood.

This carbon accounting escape clause — endorsed by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change — has allowed the U.K. and Europe to claim emissions cuts based on production of wood pellets at factories that pollute in America.

The U.S. has no such subsidies for wood bioenergy, but the industry is lobbying for their provision under the Inflation Reduction Act.

Most climate scientists reject the central claim that underlies this carbon accounting loophole: that trees can grow fast enough to offset emissions from burning them.

In 2021, more than 500 scientists wrote an open letter to President Joe Biden and other world leaders urging them to repudiate the “false solution” of wood biomass in climate policies and warning that “this burning of wood will increase warming for decades to centuries.”

John Sterman, a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, said Drax’s sustainability-linked loans incentivize activities that end up being more damaging to the environment. In 2018, he conducted a study that found that energy from wood biomass is more carbon-intensive than burning coal.

“Wood bioenergy is harmful and it actually makes climate change worse,” Sterman, an expert on corporate environmental practices, told The Examination. “It’s actively moving us in the wrong direction.”

Emissions intensity also does not pass muster as a way to measure climate progress, Sterman said, calling it “meaningless” to set a target that does not limit emissions overall.

“The atmosphere responds to total emissions,” he said.

Drax said the scenarios in Sterman’s study do not reflect its forestry practices.

“We strongly believe that a transition to modern bioenergy, in which biomass is sourced sustainably, is an important part of delivering a net zero world,” the company said in an emailed response to questions.

The company said in its 2023 annual report that its overall emissions were down and that it had already achieved some of its key sustainability goals, including an 89% reduction in emission intensity in its operations since 2020. Drax told The Examination that these gains were in large part due to replacing coal with “sustainably sourced biomass.”

The company didn’t credit the escape clause that allows it to ignore massive emissions from burning wood.

In August 2024, Drax accepted its largest SLL to date, renewing its 2020 loan in a deal that expanded its credit line from $369 million to $553 million.

The company announced the following month that it was considering expanding U.S. operations, investing up to $12.5 billion to build more biomass plants across the country in the next decade.

Barclays said in a statement that its criteria for sustainability-linked finance was “consistent with industry practice” and that it couldn’t comment on individual SLLs for reasons of confidentiality. The Royal Bank of Canada said the same.

JPMorgan declined to comment, and Bank of America did not respond to repeated email and telephone inquiries.

People living near these wood pellet facilities say they have more imminent concerns than climate change.

More than half a dozen Gloster residents recently told The Examination that since the Drax plant opened in 2016, they’ve noticed a bad smell coming from the factory — comparing it to rotten eggs — and that they have developed shortness of breath or asthma.

Carmella Causey, 62, said she thinks the emissions from Drax have exacerbated her health issues. She said she now needs supplemental oxygen just to make her bed.

“It’s hard to breathe,” Causey said. “I don’t know what’s going on, but there’s something in this air.”

Last September, Drax settled with Mississippi regulators for another set of alleged violations in Gloster, this time for emissions of a group of toxic chemicals called hazardous air pollutants, which the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency defines as “those known to cause cancer and other serious health impacts.” Without admitting wrongdoing, the company agreed to pay a $225,000 fine, of which $75,000 will be dedicated to installing a dust suppression screen at the plant.

Krystal Martin, a community leader in Gloster who has spearheaded opposition to Drax, said the screen is a decade too late.

“Dust is already in our lungs. It’s already in our bloodstream,” Martin said.

Researchers at Brown University have announced a $5.8 million grant from the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences to study what is making people in Gloster sick and whether pollution from Drax’s facility is responsible.

Drax said it commissioned an air quality analysis by an environmental consulting firm in 2023 that found “no adverse impacts to human health,” adding that it is committed to high standards of environmental and safety compliance. “Drax has partnered with state regulators to establish environmental best practices,” the company said. It did not provide its air quality analysis to The Examination.

‘Totally dishonest’

Jointly created by banks and companies in 2017, sustainability-linked loans face little oversight. The contracts are private. The closest to a formal standard is a set of voluntary principles for SLLs developed by loan industry groups, which call for sustainability targets to be ambitious, to address borrowers’ core business activities and for compliance to be verified by outside reviewers.