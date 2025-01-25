DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — From activists on the far right to Elon Musk, allies of President Donald Trump have been quick to threaten primary challengers for Republican senators who don't back his Cabinet picks and legislative priorities.

In the case of Iowa's Joni Ernst, conservatives threatened to run against her if she didn't back Trump's pick for defense secretary, Pete Hegseth — before she announced she would.

Louisiana's Bill Cassidy, a doctor before entering politics, is being closely watched for how he will question Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump's nominee for health secretary

South Carolina's Lindsey Graham, a Trump confidant, has long been targeted by the far right in his state and was booed at a home-state rally during the 2024 presidential campaign.

The Associated Press talked to people connected to five senators who have been targeted online or by rivals in their states.

Here's a look at each of their potential races and what they face:

Joni Ernst, Iowa

Ernst prompted criticism from the right after she initially stopped short of endorsing Hegseth, who was confirmed by the Senate on Friday. Ernst voted “yes.”

A retired Iowa National Guard lieutenant colonel and Iraq War veteran, Ernst is also a sexual assault survivor. After Trump announced Hegseth's nomination, she said she hoped to discuss with him comments that he had made opposing women serving in combat roles, and about an allegation, which he denied and was not charged for, that he sexually assaulted a woman he met at a 2017 conference.

Hegseth, at Ernst’s suggestion, affirmed that that “every man and woman has opportunity to serve their country in uniform and to do so at any level as long as they are meeting the standards that are set forward.” Hegseth also said that if confirmed, he would appoint a senior-level official dedicated to sexual assault prevention and response.

Potential challengers to Ernst: Conservative media figure Steve Deace, who posted on Facebook in December that “I don't want to be a Senator, but I am willing to primary her for the good of the cause.” Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird wrote in a December opinion piece in Breitbart that some unnamed “D.C. politicians” thought “they can ignore the voices of their constituents and entertain smears" from news media outlets. That prompted speculation that Bird, who endorsed Trump before the 2024 Iowa caucuses, might challenge Ernst, who stayed neutral beforehand. Charlie Kirk of the conservative group Turning Point also called for Ernst to face a primary. An effort to boost Hegseth's nomination led to Ernst's office receiving thousands of calls.

Cause for concern: Neither Deace nor Bird has taken any public steps toward running. Some prominent social conservatives are bothered by Ernst's joining with a dozen Republicans and the Senate's Democratic majority in 2022 to support repealing the Defense of Marriage Act to recognize the validity of same-sex marriages. But she remains popular with Iowa's power players.

“Anyone who says with a straight face that they are going to beat Joni Ernst in a primary today is kidding themselves,” said Luke Martz, an Iowa Republican consultant. “It would be a fool's errand.”

Thom Tillis, North Carolina

Tillis angered some on the right for not immediately supporting Trump’s first pick for attorney general, former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz. Though Gaetz withdrew from consideration, Tillis remains a frustration to some among North Carolina’s right wing, in part for voting to repeal the Defense of Marriage Act.

Potential challengers: Andy Nilsson, a onetime candidate for lieutenant governor, has filed paperwork to challenge Tillis. The retired businessman has called for a return to the Reagan-Bush Republican ethos, hardly an attack from the right. Tillis faced three Republican challengers in 2020, all posing as more conservative than him.

Cause for concern: Tillis has reason to expect a right-wing challenge. That faction helped lift former Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson to the 2024 nomination for governor last year. But North Carolina is expected to be among the most competitive states for Senate Republicans to hold in 2026. Roy Cooper, a Democrat who just finished two terms as governor, has not ruled out running for the seat. National Republicans are aware of the risks of nominating someone too far to the right. Cooper's Democratic successor, Gov. Josh Stein, beat Robinson by nearly 15 percentage points in a state that Trump won by 3 points.

To that end, Trump's team and Tillis have been working together behind the scenes, said former Gov. Pat McCrory, a fellow Republican.

“I anticipate there will be threats of challenging him from the right. But I also think he’ll deal with it as he has, with hard work and a record of accomplishment,” McCrory said. “I think the incoming administration sees that.”

“They also see he's the best chance of keeping North Carolina red,” he added.