How Donald Trump and Project 2025 previewed the federal grant freeze

ATLANTA (AP) — A White House order to freeze federal grants reflects a theory of presidential power that Donald Trump clearly endorsed during his 2024 campaign. The approach was further outlined in the Project 2025 governing treatise that candidate Trump furiously denied was a blueprint for his second administration.

At face value, the Monday evening memo from Matthew Vaeth, acting director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, is meant to bring federal spending in line with Trump’s executive actions, notably on LGBTQ+ issues, civil rights, energy and environmental policy.

Vaeth’s memo invoked nakedly ideological terms: “The use of Federal resources to advance Marxist equity, transgenderism, and green new deal social engineering policies is a waste of taxpayer dollars that does not improve the day-to-day lives of those we serve.”

The memo could affect operations that go well beyond policy areas Vaeth singled out. It is a potential blueprint for how Trump could try to wield executive power throughout his presidency.

Here is an explanation:

OMB is a critical power center

The president and his conservative allies made clear long before Vaeth’s memo that they see the Office of Management and Budget as a linchpin of power across the federal government.

Part of the Executive Office of the President, the OMB staff prepares the president’s budget recommendations to Congress and oversees implementation of the president’s priorities across all Executive Branch agencies. Lawmakers pass appropriations but executive agencies carry out federal programs and services. The overall process puts OMB on the front and back end of federal government strategy.

Project 2025 authors, including Trump’s pick for OMB chief, Russell Vought, emphasized this function. Writing the Project 2025 chapter on presidential authority, Vought, who awaits Senate confirmation, made clear that he wants the post to wield more direct power.

“The Director must view his job as the best, most comprehensive approximation of the President’s mind,” Vought wrote. The OMB, he declared, “is a President’s air-traffic control system” and should be “involved in all aspects of the White House policy process,” becoming “powerful enough to override implementing agencies’ bureaucracies.”

Elsewhere, Project 2025 authors call for all presidential appointees to control “unaccountable federal spending” and set a course from the West Wing to subdue what Trump often calls “the Deep State” of government civil servants.