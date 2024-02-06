NEW YORK (AP) — It wasn’t a shock to many Black New Yorkers that Mayor Eric Adams has surrounded himself with African American civil rights leaders, clergy and grassroots activists since his indictment last week on federal bribery charges.

Adams, a Brooklyn native who rose from the city’s working class to its highest political office, is seen as more than the city’s second Black mayor. To many, he’s family.

“Four more years!” chanted a sizeable group of Black clergy leaders that had gathered to pray for the mayor outside City Hall Tuesday evening.

“What I want in your prayer is to continue to lift me up, and this administration, with the strength to move forward,” Adams said to the group.

“This is what we fought for and many of you were part of the campaign,” the mayor said about when he was elected.

But even the closest of families feud. The five-count indictment has prompted loud calls for Adams' resignation from Black New York activists, elected leaders and residents. It’s also sparked debates about whether to stand behind a controversial figure who, for many, represents a milestone for Black representation in government.

Adams' actions have precedent in Black political history; a child raised in the community who rose to the highest echelons of leadership, then faced legal troubles for potential improper conduct, and later returned to voters for support.

Nearly two years ago, New York voters elected Black leaders to a historic number of local and statewide offices. Some Black leaders now fear that Adams' indictment may tarnish the broader political representation that was achieved. That has led many to grapple with newfound representation and the potential loss of it, while also holding folks accountable to the communities they represent.

“I think that as we achieve power, we ought to make sure we handle it in a way that protects the people that helped you achieve it,” said the Rev. Al Sharpton, president and CEO of the National Action Network. “But we also shouldn’t rush and throw everybody under the bus because of accusations.”

Sharpton, who has known Adams for more than 35 years and counts him as one of the earliest supporters of his civil rights organization, told The Associated Press on Friday that he has “never known him to do anything criminal.”

Federal prosecutors have accused Adams of soliciting and accepting illegal campaign contributions and more than $100,000 in luxury travel perks from Turkish officials and other foreign nationals seeking to buy his influence.

In exchange, they say he performed official favors that benefited Turkey, including pushing through the opening of a consulate building in Manhattan over the objections of fire safety officials who said it was unsafe to occupy.

The charges against Adams come as federal investigators conduct multiple probes linked to several top officials in his administration, including the brother of his former police commissioner; a consulting firm run by another brother of his schools chancellor and deputy mayor for public safety; and one of his top advisers and closest confidantes, Tim Pearson.

Pearson resigned Monday night, weeks after the police commissioner, Edward Caban, and schools chancellor, David Banks, announced they were stepping down. All have denied wrongdoing.

The U.S. attorney who brought the case against Adams, Damian Williams, is also Black.

Michael Blake, a former New York assemblyman and vice chair of the Democratic National Committee, said that the Adams indictment was “a reflective moment” for Black communities in New York and the Black political class that brought Adams to power.

“This cannot be the standard,” Blake said. He said the sentiment among elected officials he’d spoken with “is that this is chaotic and unsustainable” and “embarrassing.”