TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — With a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas tantalizingly close, families of hostages in the Gaza Strip are afraid to get their hopes up and agonizing over the unknown.

“These days are horrible for us,” Yafit Zailer said Wednesday, breaking down into sobs over the thought of her relatives — Shiri and Yarden Bibas and their two small children, Ariel and Kfir — being released after 15 months of captivity.

“I want to know already if they’re coming back," Zailer said. "I want to know already if they’re OK or not. I want to hold my cousin in my arms and celebrate the biggest celebration.”

The United States, Egypt and Qatar have spent the past year trying to mediate an end to the war sparked by Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 attack into Israel and the release of dozens of hostages captured that day. Officials now say they are closer than ever to announcing an agreement.

Even if a deal is reached, the torment experienced by families of the hostages and war-weary Palestinians in Gaza could be far from over.

Families of the hostages do not know whether their loved ones are alive or dead, and many will have to wait for a subsequent phase of the agreement that has yet to be negotiated.

In war-ravaged Gaza, many displaced Palestinians do not know if their homes are still standing, thousands are still buried under rubble and dozens are missing after encounters with Israeli forces. Vast areas appear uninhabitable, and it could take decades to rebuild.

If talks over the second — and more difficult — phase of the emerging ceasefire deal break down, the war could resume, bringing even more death, destruction and displacement to Gaza and an even longer wait for families of the hostages.

Do we plan for a funeral or a celebration?

Shiri and Yarden Bibas and their two red-haired sons, 5-year-old Ariel and Kfir — who will turn 2 on Saturday — were among the roughly 250 hostages dragged into Gaza in Hamas' Oct. 7 attack that triggered the war, in which some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed.

Kfir, who was then 9 months old, was the youngest to be taken captive. The infant with red hair and a toothless smile, who has been in captivity for almost two thirds of his life, has become a symbol across Israel for the helplessness and anger over the hostages’ plight.

Shiri, Ariel and Kfir were supposed to be released with other women and children during a ceasefire in November 2023, but it fell apart after a week. All four members of the family were on a list obtained by The Associated Press that named 33 hostages who could be released in the initial six-week phase of the draft agreement.

“I want to tell all the parties involved in the negotiations, it’s time to end this," Zailer said, tears streaming down her face. “It’s time to bring home our people, it’s time to end this war.”

Daniel Lifshitz' 84-year-old grandfather, Oded, is being held captive in Gaza along with many of his friends. His grandmother was released shortly after the initial attack.

As he waits for news, Lifshitz scrolls through his phone looking for updates and reaches out to the hostage negotiators for positive signs. The less they respond, the more optimistic things look, he said of his experience with them. But even the announcement of a deal would provide only some relief.

“Another roller coaster is coming — is he alive or not? Should I prepare (for) a funeral or should I prepare (for) a celebration?” said Lifshitz. It's something his family doesn't want to discuss.