Honda Motor Co. is recalling close to 1.7 million vehicles due to a manufacturing issue that could make it difficult to steer the vehicles and lead to crashes.

Honda reported the recall last week to government regulators, who issued the recall order on Tuesday.

The safety recall order from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that the steering gearbox assembly may have been manufactured incorrectly, potentially causing “excessive internal friction” that could make the vehicle difficult to steer and increase the likelihood of a crash.

The vehicles covered in the recall were from model years 2022 to 2025 and include certain Acura Integras, Honda Civics, Honda CR-Vs and Honda HR-Vs.