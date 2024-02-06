All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
WorldOctober 9, 2024

Honda recalls nearly 1.7 million vehicles for steering problem that could lead to crashes

Honda Motor Co. is recalling close to 1.7 million vehicles due to a manufacturing issue that could make it difficult to steer the vehicles and lead to crashes.

The Associated Press, Associated Press
FILE - Logos of Honda Motor Co. are pictured in Tsukuba, northeast of Tokyo, Feb. 13, 2019. (Kyodo News via AP, File)
FILE - Logos of Honda Motor Co. are pictured in Tsukuba, northeast of Tokyo, Feb. 13, 2019. (Kyodo News via AP, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Honda Motor Co. is recalling close to 1.7 million vehicles due to a manufacturing issue that could make it difficult to steer the vehicles and lead to crashes.

Honda reported the recall last week to government regulators, who issued the recall order on Tuesday.

The safety recall order from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that the steering gearbox assembly may have been manufactured incorrectly, potentially causing “excessive internal friction” that could make the vehicle difficult to steer and increase the likelihood of a crash.

The vehicles covered in the recall were from model years 2022 to 2025 and include certain Acura Integras, Honda Civics, Honda CR-Vs and Honda HR-Vs.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The NHTSA announced an investigation of the problem back in March after it received 145 complaints from Honda Civic drivers that their steering could stick, forcing them to exert extra effort to turn the steering wheel.

At the time of the original announcement earlier this year, the NHTSA said it had no reports of crashes or injuries from the problem. Tuesday's order does not mention any accidents or injuries caused by the defect either.

Notification letters are expected to mailed to the vehicle owners on Nov. 18.

Owners will be able to take their vehicles to dealers, who will replace the worm gear spring and reapply grease as necessary at no cost.

Owners may contact Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138. The numbers for the recall are SJS, MJU, QJT and VJV.

Advertisement
Related
WorldOct. 17
Russian lawmakers give initial approval to a bill targeting ...
WorldOct. 17
PHOTO COLLECTION: Supermoon
WorldOct. 17
Panel looking into Trump assassination attempt says Secret S...
WorldOct. 17
Trump is consistently inconsistent on abortion and reproduct...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Rare copy of the US Constitution up for auction is expected to sell for millions
WorldOct. 17
Rare copy of the US Constitution up for auction is expected to sell for millions
While LeBron and Bronny prepare for their historic family pairing, the Lakers shrug off the critics
WorldOct. 17
While LeBron and Bronny prepare for their historic family pairing, the Lakers shrug off the critics
Takeaways from The Associated Press' reporting on extremism in the military
WorldOct. 17
Takeaways from The Associated Press' reporting on extremism in the military
Death of ex-One Direction member Liam Payne at 31 sends shockwaves around the world
WorldOct. 17
Death of ex-One Direction member Liam Payne at 31 sends shockwaves around the world
His country trained him to fight. Then he turned against it. More like him are doing the same
WorldOct. 17
His country trained him to fight. Then he turned against it. More like him are doing the same
Biden making quick trip to Germany before US election to discuss Ukraine and democracy with allies
WorldOct. 17
Biden making quick trip to Germany before US election to discuss Ukraine and democracy with allies
The Biden administration has now canceled loans for more than 1 million public workers
WorldOct. 17
The Biden administration has now canceled loans for more than 1 million public workers
McConnell called Trump 'stupid,' 'despicable' in private after 2020 election, according to new book
WorldOct. 17
McConnell called Trump 'stupid,' 'despicable' in private after 2020 election, according to new book
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy