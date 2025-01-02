NEW YORK (AP) — Law enforcement officers on Thursday searched the home of a former top New York City police official who resigned late last month after being accused of demanding sex from a subordinate in exchange for opportunities to earn extra pay.

Authorities executed search warrants at several locations, including the home of Jeffrey Maddrey, the highest-ranking uniformed officer in the NYPD, Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.

“At my direction, the Internal Affairs Bureau of the New York City Police Department is working with law enforcement authorities to investigate allegations against former Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey," the statement said.