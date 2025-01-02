All sections
WorldJanuary 2, 2025

Home of former top NYPD official searched amid allegations he demanded sex for overtime pay

NEW YORK (AP) — Law enforcement officers on Thursday searched the home of a former top New York City police official who

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - Former NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey attends a press conference, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)
FILE - Former NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey attends a press conference, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK (AP) — Law enforcement officers on Thursday searched the home of a former top New York City police official who resigned late last month after being accused of demanding sex from a subordinate in exchange for opportunities to earn extra pay.

Authorities executed search warrants at several locations, including the home of Jeffrey Maddrey, the highest-ranking uniformed officer in the NYPD, Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.

“At my direction, the Internal Affairs Bureau of the New York City Police Department is working with law enforcement authorities to investigate allegations against former Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey," the statement said.

Maddrey's accuser was the NYPD’s top earner in fiscal year 2024, according to payroll data, pulling in more than $400,000. More than half was overtime pay. In her federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint, she claimed Maddrey engaged in “quid pro quo sexual harassment” by coercing her to “perform unwanted sexual favors in exchange for overtime opportunities.”

Maddrey, through his lawyer, described it as a “consensual, adult relationship” and denied allegations of sexual misconduct.

Tisch directed questions to the U.S. Attorney's office, which declined to comment.

