All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldNovember 17, 2024

Hollywood stars gather for honorary Oscars event celebrating Quincy Jones, Bond producers, more

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Many of Hollywood’s biggest stars are set to gather in Los Angeles Sunday night for the

LINDSEY BAHR, Associated Press
FILE - Music producer Quincy Jones poses for a portrait to promote his documentary "Quincy" during the Toronto Film Festival on Sept. 7, 2018, in Toronto. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - Music producer Quincy Jones poses for a portrait to promote his documentary "Quincy" during the Toronto Film Festival on Sept. 7, 2018, in Toronto. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
FILE - Filmmaker Richard Curtis appears at the premiere for "Yesterday" in London on June 18, 2019. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - Filmmaker Richard Curtis appears at the premiere for "Yesterday" in London on June 18, 2019. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP
This image released by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences shows casting director Juliet Taylor at an event for "Perfect Choice: the Art of the Casting Director" in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Wednesday, April 13, 2016. (Todd Wawrychuk/Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences via AP)
This image released by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences shows casting director Juliet Taylor at an event for "Perfect Choice: the Art of the Casting Director" in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Wednesday, April 13, 2016. (Todd Wawrychuk/Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Barbara Broccoli, left, and Michael G. Wilson appear at the World premiere of the film "No Time To Die" in London on Sept. 28, 2021. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - Barbara Broccoli, left, and Michael G. Wilson appear at the World premiere of the film "No Time To Die" in London on Sept. 28, 2021. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Many of Hollywood’s biggest stars are set to gather in Los Angeles Sunday night for the annual Governors Awards.

The event, put on by the film academy’s board of governors, is honoring the late Quincy Jones, James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, filmmaker Richard Curtis and casting director Juliet Taylor. It's also a de-facto campaign stop for Oscar hopefuls as awards season gets underway.

Broccoli and her brother Wilson are following in her father’s footsteps receiving the rarely given Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award, celebrating the work of producers. Albert “Cubby” Broccoli accepted his own trophy (then a bust of Thalberg) at the 1982 Academy Awards as they looked on from the audience.

“It’s very humbling,” Broccoli told The Associated Press. “I think of so many people who have come before us, so many people I wish had been given the honor who aren’t with us anymore.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Curtis, a writer and director known for his contributions to romantic comedies like “Love, Actually,” “Notting Hill” and “Four Weddings and a Funeral” is being recognized for a lifetime of charitable work with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. Getting an Oscar was a lifetime dream for him — as a teenager he used to try to shield himself from the news so that he could watch the broadcast the next night in the U.K.

“This is particularly a special award, but it’s not work for which one expects praise or needs praise,” he said.

Taylor is even less accustomed to being publicly celebrated for her contributions to cinema as a casting director. In her over four decades of work, she cast classics like “Annie Hall,” “Working Girl,” “Sleepless in Seattle” and “Schindler’s List.” While she’s excited about the honorary Oscar, she’s even happier that her peers are soon going to be regularly recognized. Starting with films released in 2025, the film academy will give a new competitive Oscar to casting directors.

The Governors Awards are often an emotional affair. With no television cameras or band there to play you off during a speech, it’s a night where friends and colleagues get to pay tribute to that year’s honorary Oscar recipients, many of whom are later in life. But this 15th event took on an added sadness when Jones earlier this month. There are still plans to honor Jones on Sunday with a tribute to his life, work and legacy.

Advertisement
Related
WorldNov. 20
Trump's casting call as he builds out his administration: TV...
WorldNov. 20
Israeli officials demand the right to strike Hezbollah under...
WorldNov. 20
Gallaudet women's volleyball team is signing, quietly winnin...
WorldNov. 20
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Wednesday, Novem...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Comcast to spin off cable networks, once star performers for the entertainment giant
WorldNov. 20
Comcast to spin off cable networks, once star performers for the entertainment giant
Spain will legalize hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants in the next 3 years
WorldNov. 20
Spain will legalize hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants in the next 3 years
Viola Davis to receive Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award
WorldNov. 20
Viola Davis to receive Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award
Pope approves new papal funeral rites to simplify ritual, allow for burial outside the Vatican
WorldNov. 20
Pope approves new papal funeral rites to simplify ritual, allow for burial outside the Vatican
Middle East latest: Israel insists on right to act against Hezbollah in any deal to end fighting
WorldNov. 20
Middle East latest: Israel insists on right to act against Hezbollah in any deal to end fighting
Deadline looms for negotiators seeking a deal for cash to curb global warming
WorldNov. 20
Deadline looms for negotiators seeking a deal for cash to curb global warming
US Embassy in Kyiv shuts down after receiving warning of 'significant' Russian air attack
WorldNov. 20
US Embassy in Kyiv shuts down after receiving warning of 'significant' Russian air attack
'Bomb cyclone' knocks out power to over 600,000 and downs trees across northwest US, killing 1
WorldNov. 20
'Bomb cyclone' knocks out power to over 600,000 and downs trees across northwest US, killing 1
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy