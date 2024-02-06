All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldJanuary 4, 2025

Hillary Clinton, George Soros and Denzel Washington will receive the highest US civilian honor

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Secretary of State

FATIMA HUSSEIN, Associated Press
President Joe Biden pauses during a photo opportunity with Medal of Valor recipients in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Joe Biden pauses during a photo opportunity with Medal of Valor recipients in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Democratic philanthropist George Soros and actor-director Denzel Washington will be awarded the nation's highest civilian honor on Saturday in a White House ceremony.

President Joe Biden will bestow the Presidential Medal of Freedom to 19 of the most famous names in politics, sports, entertainment, civil rights, LGBTQ+ advocacy and science.

The White House said the recipients have made “exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors.”

Four medals are to be awarded posthumously. They are going to Fannie Lou Hamer, who founded the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party and laid the groundwork for the 1965 Voting Rights Act; former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy; George W. Romney, who served as both a Michigan governor and secretary of housing and urban development; and Ash Carter, the former secretary of defense.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Kennedy is father to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for health and human services secretary. Romney is the father of former Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney, one of Trump's strongest conservative critics.

Major philanthropists receiving the award include Spanish American chef José Andrés, whose World Central Kitchen charity has become one of the world's most recognized food relief organizations, and Bono, the frontman for rock band U2 and a social justice activist.

Sports and entertainment stars being recognized include professional soccer player Lionel Messi; retired Los Angeles Lakers basketball legend and businessman Earvin “Magic” Johnson; actor Michael J. Fox, who is an outspoken advocate for Parkinson’s disease research and development; and William Sanford Nye, known to generations of students as “Bill Nye the Science Guy."

Other awardees include conservationist Jane Goodall; longtime Vogue Magazine editor-in-chief Anna Wintour; American fashion designer Ralph Lauren; American Film Institute founder George Stevens Jr.; entrepreneur and LGBTQ+ activist Tim Gill; and David Rubenstein, co-founder of The Carlyle Group global investment firm.

Last year, Biden bestowed the Presidential Medal of Freedom on 19 people, including the late Medgar Evers, House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina and actor Michelle Yeoh.

Advertisement
Related
WorldJan. 4
Trump's sentencing is set for Jan. 10. Here's what could hap...
WorldJan. 4
What to know as snow, freezing rain and bitter cold heads th...
WorldJan. 4
The fragile Israel-Hezbollah truce is holding so far, despit...
WorldJan. 4
Jimmy Carter's state funeral starts Saturday. Here is what t...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Sunday school class with Jimmy Carter: What it was like
WorldJan. 4, 2001
Sunday school class with Jimmy Carter: What it was like
How filmmakers and actors in Asia and the Asian diaspora are expanding representation
WorldJan. 4, 2001
How filmmakers and actors in Asia and the Asian diaspora are expanding representation
An Arizona prisoner is asking to be executed sooner than the state wants
WorldJan. 3, 2001
An Arizona prisoner is asking to be executed sooner than the state wants
The French Quarter's metal barriers were gone on New Year's, leaving a critical security gap
WorldJan. 3, 2001
The French Quarter's metal barriers were gone on New Year's, leaving a critical security gap
Judge sets Trump's sentencing in hush money case for Jan. 10, but signals no jail time
WorldJan. 3, 2001
Judge sets Trump's sentencing in hush money case for Jan. 10, but signals no jail time
New York governor to push for expanded mental health laws, citing violence on subway
WorldJan. 3, 2001
New York governor to push for expanded mental health laws, citing violence on subway
Questions remain about soldier's motive in Cybertruck explosion outside Trump's Las Vegas hotel
WorldJan. 3, 2001
Questions remain about soldier's motive in Cybertruck explosion outside Trump's Las Vegas hotel
Mother and son given lengthy prison terms for their roles in the killings of 8 Ohio family members
WorldJan. 3, 2001
Mother and son given lengthy prison terms for their roles in the killings of 8 Ohio family members
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy