BEIRUT (AP) — Hezbollah’s acting leader says more Israelis will be displaced as the militant group expands its rocket fire deeper into Israel.
In a defiant statement televised on Tuesday, acting leader Sheikh Naim Kassem said Hezbollah's capabilities are still intact despite weeks of heavy Israeli airstrikes and that it has replaced slain commanders.
