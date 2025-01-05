All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldJanuary 5, 2025

Hezbollah leader Nasrallah was killed last year inside the war operations room, aide says

BEIRUT (AP) — Hezbollah leader

KAREEM CHEHAYEB, Associated Press
A woman holds up a poster of the slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah during a ceremony marking death anniversary of the late commander of the Iran's Revolutionary Guard expeditionary Quds Force, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a U.S. drone attack in 2020, at the Imam Khomeini grand mosque in Tehran, Iran, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
A woman holds up a poster of the slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah during a ceremony marking death anniversary of the late commander of the Iran's Revolutionary Guard expeditionary Quds Force, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a U.S. drone attack in 2020, at the Imam Khomeini grand mosque in Tehran, Iran, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)ASSOCIATED PRESS

BEIRUT (AP) — Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli airstrike last year while inside the militant group's war operations room, according to new details Sunday disclosed by a senior Hezbollah official.

A series of Israeli airstrikes flattened several buildings in Beirut’s southern suburbs on Sept. 27, 2023, killing Nasrallah. The Lebanese Health Ministry said six people died. According to news reports, Nasrallah and other senior officials were meeting underground.

The assassination of Nasrallah, who had led Hezbollah for 32 years, turned months of low-level strikes between Israel and the militants into all-out war that battered much of southern and eastern Lebanon for two months until a U.S.-brokered ceasefire took effect Nov. 27.

“His Eminence (Hassan Nasrallah) used to lead the battle and war from this location,” top Hezbollah security official Wafiq Safa told a news conference Sunday near near the site where Nasrallah was killed. He said Nasrallah died in the war operations room. He did not offer other details.

Lebanese media had reported that Safa was a target of Israeli airstrikes in central Beirut before the ceasefire but appeared unscathed.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

During the first phase of the ceasefire, Hezbollah is supposed to move its fighters, weapons and infrastructure away from southern Lebanon north of the Litani River, while Israeli troops that invaded southern Lebanon need to withdraw all within 60 days. Lebanese army soldiers are to deploy in large numbers and alongside United Nations peacekeepers be the sole armed presence in southern Lebanon.

Lebanon and Hezbollah have been critical of ongoing Israeli strikes and overflights across the country and for only withdrawing from two of dozens of Lebanese villages it controls. Israel says that the Lebanese military has not done its share in dismantling Hezbollah infrastructure.

Hezbollah’s current leader Naim Kassem in a televised address Saturday warned that its fighters could strike Israel if its troops don’t leave the south by the end of the month.

Safa said that Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, who negotiated the ceasefire deal with Washington, told Hezbollah that the government will meet with U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein soon. “And in light of what happens, then there will be a position,” said Safa.

Hochstein had led the shuttle diplomacy efforts to reach the fragile truce.

Advertisement
Related
WorldJan. 5
Higher Social Security payments coming for millions of peopl...
WorldJan. 5
A Melania Trump documentary from director Bruce Ratner will ...
WorldJan. 5
Border shelters relieved the pressure during migrant surges....
WorldJan. 5
Lawmakers brace for Trump's promised Jan. 6 pardons. Some ar...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
TikTok creators left in limbo while awaiting decision on potential platform ban
WorldJan. 5, 2001
TikTok creators left in limbo while awaiting decision on potential platform ban
Israel kills a member of the Palestinian security forces who it says was a militant
WorldJan. 5, 2001
Israel kills a member of the Palestinian security forces who it says was a militant
How to watch the Golden Globes and red carpet fashions before the show
WorldJan. 5, 2001
How to watch the Golden Globes and red carpet fashions before the show
Driving into Manhattan? That'll cost you, as new congestion toll starts Sunday
WorldJan. 5, 2001
Driving into Manhattan? That'll cost you, as new congestion toll starts Sunday
Ukraine will ask allies to boost its air defenses at a meeting in Germany, Zelenskyy says
WorldJan. 5, 2001
Ukraine will ask allies to boost its air defenses at a meeting in Germany, Zelenskyy says
Heavy snow brings widespread disruption across the UK
WorldJan. 5, 2001
Heavy snow brings widespread disruption across the UK
The Golden Globes are Sunday night. Here are five things to look for and how to watch them
WorldJan. 5, 2001
The Golden Globes are Sunday night. Here are five things to look for and how to watch them
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals keep their playoff hopes alive by edging the Steelers 19-17
WorldJan. 5, 2001
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals keep their playoff hopes alive by edging the Steelers 19-17
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy