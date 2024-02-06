CLEMSON. S.C. (AP) — He’s back, baby!

ESPN’s Dick Vitale received a standing ovation Saturday night at Clemson’s Littlejohn Coliseum in his first game back as a commentator since recovering from his fourth bout with cancer.

About 30 minutes before Clemson faced Duke, Vitale was greeted by a roar from the crowd as he arrived on the floor from a tunnel and began to make his way to his courtside seat to call the game. Clemson’s PA announcer chimed in with his best Vitale impersonation, saying “Dickie V, you’re awesome, baby!”

The 85-year-old Vitale appeared emotional as he waived to the crowd as they stood and cheered for nearly a minute.

Vitale hadn’t called a game for ESPN in two years.