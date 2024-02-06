All sections
WorldFebruary 9, 2025

He's back, baby! ESPN's Dick Vitale makes return to commentating following 4th bout with cancer

CLEMSON. S.C. (AP) — He’s back, baby!

STEVE REED, Associated Press
Dick Vitale gives a wave during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)
Dick Vitale gives a wave during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)ASSOCIATED PRESS

CLEMSON. S.C. (AP) — He’s back, baby!

ESPN’s Dick Vitale received a standing ovation Saturday night at Clemson’s Littlejohn Coliseum in his first game back as a commentator since recovering from his fourth bout with cancer.

About 30 minutes before Clemson faced Duke, Vitale was greeted by a roar from the crowd as he arrived on the floor from a tunnel and began to make his way to his courtside seat to call the game. Clemson’s PA announcer chimed in with his best Vitale impersonation, saying “Dickie V, you’re awesome, baby!”

The 85-year-old Vitale appeared emotional as he waived to the crowd as they stood and cheered for nearly a minute.

Vitale hadn’t called a game for ESPN in two years.

He has battled four types of cancer over the past four years, including vocal cord cancer.

However, Vitale announced in late December he’s cancer-free after his fourth bout with the disease in just over three years.

“SANTA CLAUS came early as Dr Rick Brown called & said that my PET SCAN at 7 AM came back CLEAN OF CANCER !” Vitale posted on X on Dec. 23. “OMG thanks so much to ALL of YOU for your (prayers). Yes I’m cutting the nets down baby it’s my National Championship!”

Vitale had surgery in the summer to remove cancerous lymph nodes from his neck. He was previously treated for melanoma and lymphoma, and had radiation treatments last year for vocal cord cancer.

