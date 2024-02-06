Herlda Senhouse, the second-oldest U.S. resident, dies at age 113

WELLESLEY, Mass. (AP) — Herlda Senhouse, who founded a jazz dance group to raise money for Black students in the 1950s and lived to become the second-oldest person in the United States, has died at age 113.

Senhouse died “peacefully in her sleep” on Saturday, said Stephanie Hawkinson, public information officer for the town of Wellesley, Massachusetts, where Senhouse had lived for the last four decades.

“She never missed an opportunity to learn more, do more, experience more,” said Hawkinson, who met Senhouse on her 108th birthday and had celebrated with her every year since.

Born Feb. 28, 1911, in Piedmont, West Virginia, Senhouse was sent to live with an aunt in Woburn, Massachusetts, at age 16 and graduated from Woburn High School. According to the Boston Globe, she dreamed of becoming a nurse but was turned away by a nursing school after it had met its quota of two Black students in 1931.