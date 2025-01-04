PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jason Kelce chatted with the Linc — yes, the concrete and steel of the Philadelphia Eagles' home stadium answered him with a pep talk — before the retired All-Pro lineman toured the city in his Eagles helmet car all while dressed in his Super Bowl parade Mummer’s costume. He parked the souped-up golf cart and tossed the keys ZZ Top-style ahead of the first day of his new job.

He then dropped a profanity into the start of his monologue.

Roll out The Chug Machine, fly, F-bombs, fly and save a seat for Sir Charles because the latest host crashing late-night television is a bit more raw than the traditional suit-and-tie joke tellers.

Jason Kelce threw a late-night bash — and he brought his wife, his parents, a fan with a Phillie Phanatic tattoo inked on his navel, a Philly band and an uncensored (at least on stage) take on sports for the first of five episodes of “They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce” on ESPN.

Here's Kelce!

“I used to love watching late-night TV growing up,” Kelce said.

Kelce quickly proved there’s space for another JK in late night — Kelce disappeared into a portal where he walked out into (a pantsless) Jimmy Kimmel’s office to ask for hosting advice — and moderated a loose panel of sports topics with guests Charles Barkley, rapper and actor Lil Dicky, and NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger.

And Kelce said he received real guidance from Kimmel on the art of hosting.

“He sat me down and really explained some things that he thought would accelerate this process for me,” Kelce said.

Kelce bantered with the guests during commercial breaks and took questions from a few of about 300 fans in the audience. When a fan from New Jersey invited Kelce to his wedding, the retired star quipped, “I don’t go into New Jersey.”

Eagles fan and Penn State student Caleb Tinley learned only two days earlier he was randomly selected for a pair of free tickets and was first in line around noon to get a good seat for the taping. He’s a fan of the “ New Heights ” podcast Kelce co-hosts with his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and figured the TV show was as close to that experience as he could get.

“Ever since he had that speech at the Super Parade, he became a Philly legend,” Tinley said.

The 37-year-old Kelce — who retired in March after a 13-year career spent entirely with the Eagles — has watched his profile balloon in retirement. The Super Bowl winner already hosted the podcast but has become a prolific pitchman hawking everything from chicken wings to soup, to laundry detergent to cereal, to hoagies to his own beer company.

Kelce was already omnipresent on television and social media, so what was one more gig to add to his resume?

So “Late Night” was born.