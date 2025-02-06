SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio may have hoped to spend his first trip abroad focused exclusively on issues close to his heart: immigration, counternarcotics and curbing Chinese influence in the Western Hemisphere.

Instead, the five-nation tour to Central America — a destination he deliberately chose for his maiden voyage as President Donald Trump’s top diplomat — was overshadowed by a massive Washington-centered upheaval in U.S. foreign policy.

Just two weeks into his new job, the Miami-born former Florida senator did stay true to his original intent in meetings with the leaders of Panama, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Guatemala and the Dominican Republic. He secured significant agreements on migrant deportations, and at least one country said it's exiting China’s oft-criticized Belt and Road development and infrastructure initiative.

And his fluency in Spanish, which he used almost exclusively in those discussions and about 50% of the time in public, appeared to have impressed his hosts.

But the dismantlement of the U.S. Agency for International Development and Trump’s surprise proposal for a U.S. takeover of the Gaza Strip — both of which were widely panned and led to speculation that Rubio had been sidelined even before stepping into the field — dominated his public engagements and downtime.

Here's a look at the main developments from the trip:

Trying to explain the USAID upheaval

Without a doubt, the controversial unraveling of the world’s premier foreign aid agency was the biggest distraction from Rubio’s travel agenda, particularly after he found himself in charge of it at his first stop in Panama City on Sunday.

Rubio quickly delegated his authority to another Trump appointee, Peter Marocco, who development workers believe is on a mission along with Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency to eliminate virtually all U.S. foreign assistance.

Trump, on his first day in office, ordered a freeze on such aid pending a 90-day review by the State Department. Rubio, who as a senator had defended foreign assistance, had earlier sought to mitigate the damage by issuing a waiver to exempt emergency food aid and “life-saving” programs.

By Tuesday, when Rubio was in Guatemala, an order came down to shut down all but the most essential USAID missions and repatriate American staff within 30 days.

He defended the dismantlement and resulting layoffs of thousands of contract workers by accusing agency staff of “insubordination” for ignoring or refusing legitimate demands to justify their spending.

Rubio said Thursday that people will be on leave of absence beginning Friday and given 30 days to return home “if they so desire.” He said the department was willing to listen to those who have “exceptional circumstances regarding family or displacement.”

“We’re not being punitive here," Rubio said. "But this is the only way we’ve been able to get cooperation from USAID.”

Walking back Trump's Gaza comments

As people were still processing the USAID decision, Trump’s unexpected proposal Tuesday for the U.S. to take control of the Gaza Strip, then rebuild and develop the Palestinian territory was the next bump in Rubio's journey, which was literally jolted later that night by a 1 a.m. earthquake.

Asked for his reaction Wednesday to the almost universally criticized idea, which would upend decades of U.S. support for an independent Palestinian state, Rubio sought to downplay Trump's comments.

Rubio called it a “very generous” offer that deserved to be taken seriously and suggested that any U.S. role in Gaza would be temporary. He reiterated that on Thursday, saying “to fix a place like that, people are going to have to live somewhere else in the interim.”

That's far from what Trump had actually proposed during a news conference in Washington with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.