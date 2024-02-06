WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said that he would be meeting with billionaire Trump adviser Elon Musk at the Pentagon on Friday to discuss “innovation, efficiencies & smarter production.”

Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency have played an integral role in the Trump administration’s push to dramatically reduce the size of the government. Musk has faced intense blowback from some lawmakers and voters for his chainsaw-wielding approach to laying off workers and slashing programs, although President Donald Trump's supporters have hailed it.