WASHINGTON (AP) — His confirmation at stake, Pete Hegseth worked the phones ahead of a Senate vote late Friday to shore up support to become the nation's defense secretary amid new questions and mounting allegations of heavy drinking and aggressive behavior toward women.

The Republican-led Senate was determined to confirm Hegseth, a former Fox News host and combat veteran, to round out President Donald Trump's top national security Cabinet officials, prioritizing his commitment to bring a “warrior culture” to the Pentagon. But last-minute questions among senators raised fresh uncertainty hours before the vote.

Vice President JD Vance was expected in the Senate, in the likely event he would be needed to break a tie, and Hegseth himself was at the Capitol with his family to watch the vote.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune opened Friday's session saying that Hegseth, as a veteran of the Army National Guard who served tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, “will bring a warrior's perspective" to the top military job.

“Gone will be the days of woke distractions,” Thune said, referring to the diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives being slashed across the federal government. “The Pentagon's focus will be on war fighting.”

The Senate's ability to confirm Hegseth despite a grave series of allegations against him will provide a measure of Trump's political power and ability to get what he wants from the GOP-led Congress, and of the potency of the culture wars to fuel his agenda at the White House.

Next week senators will be facing Trump's other outside Cabinet choices including particularly Kash Patel, a Trump ally who has published an enemies list, as the FBI director; Tulsi Gabbard as director of the office of national intelligence; and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr, the anti-vaccine advocate at Health and Human Services.

Rarely has a Cabinet secretary faced such wide-ranging concerns about his experience and behavior as Hegseth, particularly for such a high-profile role leading the U.S. military.

“He’s a good man," Trump said of Hegseth while departing the White House to visit disaster-hit North Carolina and Los Angeles. "I hope he makes it.”

But Trump leveled criticism of Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, who so far have been the only Republicans to announce they would vote against Hegseth. "I was surprised that Collins and Murkowski would do that,” he said

And Trump raised fresh questions about Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., saying, “And of course Mitch is always a no vote, I guess. Is Mitch a no vote?”

McConnell has not said how he would vote, but signaled skepticism in an earlier speech. He said he would confirm nominees to senior national security roles “whose record and experience will make them immediate assets, not liabilities.”

Another Republican, Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina, has also not disclosed his decision. He had raised questions and was provided information and answers, said a person familiar with the situation Thursday and granted anonymity to discuss it.

It takes a simple majority to confirm Hegseth, and Republicans, with a 53-47 majority in the Senate, can only afford to lose one more objection, with Vance's tie-breaking vote.

Democrats, as the minority party, have helped confirm Secretary of State Marco Rubio and CIA Director John Ratcliffe in bipartisan votes to Trump's national security team within days of his return to the White House.

But Democrats gravely opposed to Hegseth have little power to stop him, and instead have resorted to dragging out the process.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., said during the debate there are few Trump nominees as “dangerously and woefully unqualified as Hegseth.”

Hegseth faces allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman at a Republican conference in California, though he has denied the claims and said the encounter was consensual. He later paid $50,000 to the woman.