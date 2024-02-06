WASHINGTON (AP) — Pete Hegseth has spent the week on Capitol Hill trying to reassure Republican senators that he is fit to lead President-elect Donald Trump’s Department of Defense in the wake of high-profile allegations about excessive drinking and sexual assault.

But senators in both parties have also expressed concern about another issue — Hegseth’s frequent comments that women should not serve in frontline military combat jobs.

As the former Army National Guard major and combat veteran fights to salvage his Cabinet nomination, meeting with senators for a fourth day Thursday with promises not to drink on the job and assurances he never engaged in sexual misconduct, his professional views on women troops are coming under deeper scrutiny.

North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer said Wednesday that he confronted Hegseth about the issue when they spoke one-on-one.

“I said to him, just so you know, Joni Ernst and Tammy Duckworth deserve a great deal of respect,” Cramer said, referring to two female senators who sit on the Senate Armed Services Committee — both of whom are combat veterans.

The role of women in the military is another entry in the far-right's efforts to return the armed forces back to an earlier era, something Hegseth has embraced with Trump's approach to end “woke” programs that foster diversity, equity and inclusion in the ranks. The DEI movement is coming under attack as Trump prepares to return to the White House, and he has vowed to fire generals whom he deems “woke.”

Military and defense leaders, however, have argued that it would be fundamentally wrong to eliminate half the population from critical combat posts, and they have flatly denied that standards were lowered to allow women to qualify.

In remarks Wednesday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin touted the service of women, including in his own combat units when he was a commander in Iraq.

“If I get a little fired up about this, it’s just because this isn’t 1950. It isn’t 1948. It is 2024,” Austin said.

As Hegseth went office to office this week meeting with GOP senators, he brushed back questions about his past views that women should not serve in combat roles.

“We have amazing women who serve our military,” Hegseth said Tuesday, “amazing women who serve in our military.”

Pressed if they should serve in combat, Hegseth said they already do.

But that's a turnaround from his earlier statements. Hegseth said as recently as last month that women “straight up” should not serve in combat roles.