Heavy snow brings widespread disruption across the UK

LONDON (AP) — Heavy snow and freezing rain has brought widespread disruption across the U.K., with several major airports forced to suspend flights and many key roads in the north of England unnavigable.

With the weather set to stay inclement on Sunday, there are concerns that many rural communities could be cut off with up to 40 centimeters (15 inches) of snow on ground above 300 meters (985 feet).

The National Grid, which oversees the country's electricity network, said it had been working to restore power after outages across the country. The company’s live map shows power cuts in Birmingham in central England, Bristol in the west and Cardiff in Wales.

Many sporting events have already been postponed, but the heavyweight Premier League fixture between Liverpool and Manchester United is still on, though there will be another inspection later.