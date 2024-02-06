All sections
WorldJanuary 5, 2025

Heavy snow brings widespread disruption across the UK

LONDON (AP) — Heavy snow and freezing rain has brought widespread disruption across the U.K., with several major airports forced to suspend flights and many key roads in the north of England unnavigable.

AP News, Associated Press
A lady is seen pulling her child along on a sledge as they admire Anthony Gormley's sculpture, the Angel of the North, which is surrounded by heavy snow in Gateshead, North East England, as the severe weather continues across England, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)
A lady is seen pulling her child along on a sledge as they admire Anthony Gormley's sculpture, the Angel of the North, which is surrounded by heavy snow in Gateshead, North East England, as the severe weather continues across England, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People help to push cars stuck in snow in Leeds, England, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)
People help to push cars stuck in snow in Leeds, England, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A lady is seen with her dog in front of Anthony Gormley's sculpture, the Angel of the North, which is surrounded by heavy snow in Gateshead, North East England, as the severe weather continues across England, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)
A lady is seen with her dog in front of Anthony Gormley's sculpture, the Angel of the North, which is surrounded by heavy snow in Gateshead, North East England, as the severe weather continues across England, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)ASSOCIATED PRESS

With the weather set to stay inclement on Sunday, there are concerns that many rural communities could be cut off with up to 40 centimeters (15 inches) of snow on ground above 300 meters (985 feet).

The National Grid, which oversees the country's electricity network, said it had been working to restore power after outages across the country. The company’s live map shows power cuts in Birmingham in central England, Bristol in the west and Cardiff in Wales.

Many sporting events have already been postponed, but the heavyweight Premier League fixture between Liverpool and Manchester United is still on, though there will be another inspection later.

Liverpool's John Lennon Airport and Manchester Airport had to close runways and divert flights, Birmingham Airport also suspended operations for several hours overnight but said it was on schedule for “business as usual” on Sunday.

The road network was heavily impacted too, on what would have been a very busy day with many families returning home from the Christmas and New Year break and students heading back to universities.

On the railways, many services were canceled with National Rail warning of disruption continuing into the working week.

Britain's main weather forecaster, the Met Office, has forecast the sleet and snow will continue to push north on Sunday and be heaviest in northern England and into southern Scotland. After experiencing freezing rain for a time, the south will turn milder.

Frost and icy patches will continue through the early part of the week, but Monday and Tuesday will become drier with sunny spells and scattered wintry showers.

