All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
WorldSeptember 21, 2024

Heavy rain pounds northcentral Japan leaving 1 person dead and several others missing

TOKYO (AP) — Heavy rain pounded Japan’s northcentral region of Noto on Saturday which triggered landslides and floods and left one person dead and several missing, officials said.

MARI YAMAGUCHI, Associated Press
A road is flooded after heavy rain in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (Kyodo News via AP)
A road is flooded after heavy rain in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (Kyodo News via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A car is blocked by rocks covering a road, after heavy rain in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (Kyodo News via AP)
A car is blocked by rocks covering a road, after heavy rain in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (Kyodo News via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A car is blocked by rocks covering a road, after heavy rain in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (Kyodo News via AP)
A car is blocked by rocks covering a road, after heavy rain in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (Kyodo News via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

TOKYO (AP) — Heavy rain pounded Japan’s northcentral region of Noto on Saturday which triggered landslides and floods and left one person dead and several missing, officials said.

The deluges caused swollen rivers to overflow, flooding homes and stranding some residents in the region still recovering from the deadly Jan. 1 earthquake.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued the highest level of heavy rain across several cities in the Ishikawa prefecture, including hard-hit cities Suzu and Wajima on the northern coast of the Noto peninsula.

In Suzu, one person died and another was missing after being swept in floodwaters. One other went missing in the nearby town of Noto, according to the prefecture.

In Wajima, four people were missing following a landslide at a construction site. They were among 60 construction workers repairing a tunnel damaged by January's quake, NHK said, adding that one other was missing due to floods at a different location in the city.

NHK footage at a coastal area of Wajima showed a wooden house torn and tilted after it was apparently hit by a landslide from a steep hill, with muddy water still flowing down. No injuries were reported from the site.

In Noto town, two people were seriously injured while visiting their quake-damaged home when a landslide struck them.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

At least 16 rivers in Ishikawa breached their banks as of Saturday afternoon, according to the Land and Infrastructure Ministry. Residents were urged to use maximum caution against possible mudslides and building damage.

By late afternoon Saturday, about 1,350 residents were taking shelter at designated community centers, school gymnasiums and other town facilities, authorities said.

Up to 20 centimeters (7.8 inches) of rainfall is predicted in the region within the next 24 hours through Sunday noon, due to the rainbands that cause torrential rain above the Hokuriku region, JMA said.

“Heavy rain is hitting the region that had been badly damaged by the Noto earthquake, and I believe many people are feeling very uneasy," said Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi.

Hayashi said the government “puts people's lives first” and its priority was search and rescue operations. He also called on the residents to pay close attention to the latest weather and evacuation advisories and take precautions early, adding that the Self Defense Force troops have been dispatched to Ishikawa to join rescue efforts.

A number of roads flooded by muddy water were also blocked. Hokuriku Electric Power Co. said about 6,500 homes were without power. Traffic lights were out in the affected areas. Many homes were also without water supply.

Heavy rain also fell in nearby northern prefectures of Niigata and Yamagata, threatening flooding and other damages, officials said.

A 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck the region on Jan. 1, killing more than 370 people and damaging roads and other key infrastructure. Its aftermath still affects the local industry, economy and daily lives.

Advertisement
Related
WorldOct. 17
Who is Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar?
WorldOct. 17
Prosecutors ask Massachusetts' highest court to allow murder...
WorldOct. 17
Hyundai recalls hydrogen fuel cell vehicles due to fire risk...
WorldOct. 17
Adult day centers offer multicultural hubs for older people ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Moonlight may hamper views of the Orionid meteor shower, debris of Halley's comet
WorldOct. 17
Moonlight may hamper views of the Orionid meteor shower, debris of Halley's comet
Meta lays off staff at WhatsApp and Instagram to align with 'strategic goals'
WorldOct. 17
Meta lays off staff at WhatsApp and Instagram to align with 'strategic goals'
Israel says it is investigating whether Hamas' top leader Sinwar was killed in Gaza
WorldOct. 17
Israel says it is investigating whether Hamas' top leader Sinwar was killed in Gaza
In the campaign's final weeks, Harris is keeping a focus on 'blue wall' states
WorldOct. 17
In the campaign's final weeks, Harris is keeping a focus on 'blue wall' states
Russian lawmakers give initial approval to a bill targeting those who advocate not having children
WorldOct. 17
Russian lawmakers give initial approval to a bill targeting those who advocate not having children
Hunger experts say the risk of famine in Gaza remains high
WorldOct. 17
Hunger experts say the risk of famine in Gaza remains high
PHOTO COLLECTION: Supermoon
WorldOct. 17
PHOTO COLLECTION: Supermoon
Panel looking into Trump assassination attempt says Secret Service needs ‘fundamental reform’
WorldOct. 17
Panel looking into Trump assassination attempt says Secret Service needs ‘fundamental reform’
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy