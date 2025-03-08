ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — A hawk swooped in and landed on a tree, then watched as Michele and Jeremy Davis mourned their murdered son at a vigil outside his high school.

It was one day after their teenager, Carter, was gunned down in a random attack that sent fear through the suburbs north of Atlanta in the summer of 2016.

The hawk stayed as the father spoke. When he finished, it began soaring silently over the crowd, flying just over the heads of Carter's classmates at the tearful vigil, Michele Davis recalled in an interview this week.

Hawks and butterflies would show up later for the Davis family in surprising and unexpected ways. They've been part of a series of events that helped her regain her joy, she said.

Michele Davis is an English teacher at the Lovett School in Atlanta, and one of the latest signs that her son is OK came through a former student, Slater Nalley. He wrote a song about Carter and later made it onto the TV show “American Idol.” Nalley's performance of "Traces of You" will be aired on the season premiere Sunday night, ABC representatives said.

Searching for signs that Carter is OK

Michele Davis spent one of the last days with her son in her home state of South Dakota, beneath the towering granite peaks in the Black Hills. She and Carter noticed two granite spires touching each other across a ravine, a rock formation known as the Praying Hands.

Three days later, Carter and his friend Natalie Henderson, both 17, were gunned down. It was the night before he was supposed to start his senior year at River Ridge High School in Woodstock, Georgia.

Hours after the killings, Carter's parents gathered with their daughter, 8-year-old Greta, to find a path forward. They'd just heard devastating details of the murders from police detectives. When the police left, they went to their porch and decided to look for messages that signaled Carter was OK, Michele Davis said. To help Greta better comprehend the loss of her big brother, Jeremy Davis explained to his daughter that Carter may send messages that he’s fine in unique ways, such as with feathers or dragonflies.

They talked it over a bit before Jeremy Davis told the family: “I see him as a hawk or an eagle, soaring high above."

The next evening at the vigil, the hawk appeared.

The butterfly visits

As Michele Davis spoke with her parents a couple of days after the killings, a yellow and black butterfly landed near them. It reminded them of Carter's love for butterflies.

Carter was also passionate about sports, and hoped to play lacrosse in college. Weeks after the killings, friends and family organized a pick-up lacrosse game in Georgia.

Carter's best friend from South Dakota flew to Atlanta for the game and wore Carter's helmet and jersey. Midway through, players came to a halt. They began pointing at Carter's helmet, where a yellow butterfly had landed.

Gunman pleads guilty but mentally ill

Days after the killing, Roswell police arrested Jeffrey Hazelwood on two murder counts. Police said he stalked Carter and Henderson as they spent time in a parked car outside a Publix grocery store.